Sanctuary Wealth : Names Jeff Kilburg Chief Investment Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, has named financial services industry veteran and CNBC contributor Jeff Kilburg as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager. In this new executive role within Sanctuary, Mr. Kilburg will be responsible for growing and expanding Sanctuary's Investment Solutions group, which provides Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) services, ETF model portfolios, separately managed accounts (SMAs), investment research and due diligence to Sanctuary Wealth and Sanctuary Global advisors. Sanctuary Wealth has also made an investment into KKM Financial, an investment advisory firm founded by Mr. Kilburg.

Mr. Kilburg will be a member of the Sanctuary Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to CEO Jim Dickson. He will partner with Rich Williams the Head of the Advisor Solutions Group to lead a team of seven credentialed professionals who support Sanctuary advisors with portfolio consulting, model portfolios, research, analysis, investment due diligence, asset manager events and investment forums. He will further develop the team's capabilities and oversee KKM's existing ETF model portfolios that will now be available to Sanctuary advisors and their clients.

With nearly 25 years' experience managing money, constructing ETF model portfolios, and building strong relationships, Mr. Kilburg is frequently sought out by the media to provide commentary on financial topics. He is a long-time contributor for CNBC, where he regularly provides market insight on "Halftime Report", "Closing Bell", and "Worldwide Exchange."

"Bringing on a Chief Investment Officer is an important step in the further evolution of our platform and Jeff brings investment intellect, thought leadership, and an outstanding track record as a portfolio manager," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "With the addition of the open architecture ETF model portfolios developed by KKM, we're providing another tool for our advisors to better serve their clients. We are also thrilled to add Jeff to our leadership team and look forward to supporting his leadership of the Investment Solutions group as we seek to catalyze the growth of our domestic and global advisory businesses."

"For the last decade I have been creating distinct model portfolios to help advisors implement a differentiating, consistent and repeatable investment process, and Sanctuary Wealth shares my focus of building wealth for clients," said Mr. Kilburg. "Sanctuary also stands out as a leader with a significant growth trajectory on a global perspective. I look forward to collaborating with each partner team to support the assets growth of their client portfolios."

Mr. Kilburg founded KKM Financial, a Chicago-based boutique asset management firm that works with wealth advisors, financial institutions, and family offices, including portfolio consulting for InCapital and Nuveen. He started his career at the CBOE and eventually relocated to the Bond pits at the CBOT/CME Group. He later transitioned his floor operations into a registered investment advisory firm in 2012. Mr. Kilburg graduated from the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business and was a four-year football scholarship athlete under Coach Lou Holtz.

Sanctuary Wealth ( sanctuarywealth.com/ ) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes 48 partner firms across 19 states with over $15.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Solutions, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

