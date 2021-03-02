Log in
Sanderson Farms Celebrates 'Women in Agriculture'

03/02/2021 | 11:50am EST
LAUREL, Miss., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with International Women's Day, for the entire month of March, Sanderson Farms will celebrate the women who make up a vital part of its workforce. As part of this celebration, every week Sanderson Farms will feature a different female member of its workforce on its social media channels, along with a link to a short profile that will appear on the website.

"Our company is a big proponent of hiring, promoting, and including women in leadership positions, due to their unique perspectives, talent and strong work ethic," said Lampkin Butts, president and chief operating officer of Sanderson Farms. "We are extremely proud of all the women who contribute so greatly to the success of Sanderson Farms."

Over the years, Sanderson Farms has taken great strides to promote women into leadership positions. This is evidenced by the recognition the company has received for the last eight consecutive years as a Winning 'W' Company by advocacy and education group, Women on Boards, for its inclusion of women on its board of directors and in leadership positions. 

On a whole, over 48% of Sanderson Farms' employees are women, and more than 22% of its management team are female. "Historically, the industry itself has been predominantly male, but it is changing for the better," said Rachel Hardison, second processing manager for Sanderson Farms and one of the women being featured in the campaign. "The company itself has changed a lot even over the years. More females than ever are now in higher positions than 12 years ago when I started."

"Through this special public campaign, we hope to draw attention to some of the amazing women who help make up what was once considered a male-dominated industry," continued Butts. "We gain so much from their expertise and viewpoint. They are truly an asset to our company and the industry as a whole."

Digital Press Kit: https://pr.cirlot.com/sanderson-farms-celebrates-women-in-agriculture-2021/

About Sanderson Farms   

Sanderson Farms, Inc., founded in 1947, is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken and other prepared food items. Employing more than 17,000 employees in operations spanning five states and 17 different cities, Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the United States. As a company, Sanderson Farms is committed to adopting a fresh approach in everything that we do, not only where products are concerned, but companywide, as well. Though the company has grown in size, it still adheres to the same hometown values of honesty, integrity and innovation that were established when the Sanderson family founded the company back in 1947.

 

