Sanderson Farms Celebrates 'Women in Agriculture'

LAUREL, Miss., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with International Women's Day, for the entire month of March, Sanderson Farms will celebrate the women who make up a vital part of its workforce. As part of this celebration, every week Sanderson Farms will feature a different female member of its workforce on its social media channels, along with a link to a short profile that will appear on the website.

"Our company is a big proponent of hiring, promoting, and including women in leadership positions, due to their unique perspectives, talent and strong work ethic," said Lampkin Butts, president and chief operating officer of Sanderson Farms. "We are extremely proud of all the women who contribute so greatly to the success of Sanderson Farms."

Over the years, Sanderson Farms has taken great strides to promote women into leadership positions. This is evidenced by the recognition the company has received for the last eight consecutive years as a Winning 'W' Company by advocacy and education group, Women on Boards, for its inclusion of women on its board of directors and in leadership positions.

On a whole, over 48% of Sanderson Farms' employees are women, and more than 22% of its management team are female. "Historically, the industry itself has been predominantly male, but it is changing for the better," said Rachel Hardison, second processing manager for Sanderson Farms and one of the women being featured in the campaign. "The company itself has changed a lot even over the years. More females than ever are now in higher positions than 12 years ago when I started."

"Through this special public campaign, we hope to draw attention to some of the amazing women who help make up what was once considered a male-dominated industry," continued Butts. "We gain so much from their expertise and viewpoint. They are truly an asset to our company and the industry as a whole."

