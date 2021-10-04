Sandoz Canada launches PrSandoz® Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules, a generic equivalent to PrTecfidera*

Dimethyl Fumarate DR Capsules is indicated as monotherapy for the treatment of relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (MS) to reduce the frequency of clinical exacerbations and to delay the progression of disability.



PrSandoz® Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules is an important generic product that will enable major cost savings for the healthcare system in addition to improving access for patients.

This is the second multiple sclerosis treatment added to the Sandoz Canada portfolio.



BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandoz Canada announced today the launch of PrSandoz® Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules, a generic equivalent to Biogen Canada’s PrTecfidera*. It is indicated as a monotherapy for the treatment of relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (MS) to reduce the frequency of clinical exacerbations and to delay the progression of disability.

PrSandoz® Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules is available in a blister pack of 56 capsules in two strengths (120 mg and 240 mg). The patient-friendly packaging includes indicators to help track medication usage during the week.

The new product will be covered by Sandoz Continüm™ Patient Support Program, which is already working with a network of clinics specialized in multiple sclerosis treatment across Canada. The program will include services to help patients get reimbursement from insurers, financial assistance, and educational material for pharmacists serving patients who take Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed Release Capsules.

“Relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis is a severe chronic condition. With this second MS treatment in our portfolio, we are continuing our mission to make life-enhancing medicines more accessible by launching quality generics and providing the best possible support to patients and healthcare professionals,” says Michel Robidoux, President and General Manager of Sandoz Canada.

About Sandoz

Sandoz International GmbH is a world leader in generics and biosimilars and a division of the Swiss multinational Novartis.

Sandoz Canada is a pioneer, a leader and trusted supplier of quality generics and biosimilars with over 65 million prescriptions per year, based on decades of global experience and capabilities in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of its products. Sandoz launched the first biosimilar in Europe in 2006 and in the Canadian market in 2009.

