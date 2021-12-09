Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sandra Day O'Connor Institute For American Democracy Announces National Civics Challenge for Middle Schoolers

12/09/2021 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Online Program Encourages Civics Learning Through Art to Earn Apple Products

PHOENIX, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The third annual O'Connor Civics Challenge, an online civics competition for middle school students, is expanding its program in 2022.  

Open to all students currently in 6th through 8th grade, participants are challenged to choose one civics topic from a list of options and express their knowledge of civics through various art forms. Categories include a short video, song, audio or video storytelling, poetry, written essay, or mixed media art, including a poster, painting or sculpture via a photograph submission of the artwork. For those wishing to create a video, brief tutorial videos provide instruction to produce a civics video up to three minutes in length. 

Finalists in each grade will be awarded Apple products, including a Macbook Pro for First Place winners. Registration is now open and entries may be submitted through March 26, 2022, the birthday of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

The #OConnorCivicsChallenge encourages students to learn about civics topics, then share their knowledge with others through artistic creations. Participants may choose from the following six topics: the Legislative Branch, the Executive Branch, the Judicial Branch, Citizenship: Rights & Responsibilities, Checks & Balances and Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

In addition to student prizes, middle school teachers whose students achieve at least 25% registration for the Civics Challenge can earn a $100 gift card. Teachers whose student(s) earn an Apple prize will receive an additional $250 gift card.

The O'Connor Civics Challenge is part of the multigenerational programs of the Institute and its "Civics for Life" dedication to lifelong civics learning for all ages.

Learn more or register at www.OConnorInstitute.org.

About the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute for American Democracy

Founded by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the O'Connor Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3), continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance American democracy through multigenerational civil discourse, civic engagement and civics education. www.OConnorInstitute.org

Media Contact: Heather Schader | heather@oconnorinstitute.org | 602-730-3300 x8 | @SDOInstitute

Related Images






Image 1: OConnorCivicsChallenge



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
03:09pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.94% to Settle at $2.1284 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.49% to Settle at $2.2503 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pTransactions made under the repurchase program for HAV Group ASA
AQ
03:09pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.96% to Settle at $70.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pReckitt Introduces Dettol® Pro Solutions to Help Businesses in Australia Protect People Outside the Home
BU
03:09pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.03% to Settle at $3.8140 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pAdvent, Carlyle to consider bid for DuPont's $12 billion unit - Bloomberg News
RE
03:07pOTC : ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Begins Due Diligence on Potential Asian Acquisition With Annual Revenue Exceeding $30 Million
GL
03:07pOTC : ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Begins Due Diligence on Potential Asian Acquisition With Annual Revenue Exceeding $30 Million
GL
03:06pConnected to Culture, Inc (C2C) Invites MileagePlus Members to Donate Miles to Help Support Building Communities and Facilitating Cultural Exchanges For Children in the United States and Ghana
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar gains, equity rally stalls as caution returns
2Analyst recommendations: Biogen, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Tesla, Weibo
3Rolls-Royce limits cash burn even as long-haul recovery stutters
4Evergrande, Kaisa cut by Fitch to default after missed payment deadline..
5Factbox-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500

HOT NEWS