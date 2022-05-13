Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sandy Hook families can resume defamation lawsuits vs InfoWars owner -attorneys

05/13/2022 | 03:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A boy touches stockings, representing those killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, on Christmas morning in Sandy Hook Village in Newtown, Connecticut

(Reuters) -Families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre will be dismissed from the InfoWars bankruptcy case, allowing them to resume their defamation lawsuits against the website's owner, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, attorneys said in court on Friday.

Lawyers for the families had accused the far-right wing website of seeking Chapter 11 protection in Texas for "sinister" purposes, and sought to have the bankruptcy dismissed.

They had alleged the case was not filed for a valid purpose under bankruptcy law, but to force the families into settlements instead of proceeding with trials that will determine the amount of damages they are owed for defamation judgments relating to Jones' false claims that the school mass shooting was a hoax.

InfoWars attorney Kyun Lee said on Friday that the dispute is close to being resolved, by allowing the families to withdraw their claims against the bankrupt InfoWars entities and resume litigation against non-bankrupt defendants, like Alex Jones.

"They decided they don't want to participate in these cases, and we're fine with that," Lee said.

The agreement with the Sandy Hook families has not been finalized, Lee said.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez said he hoped for a resolution, but would continue to prepare for a May 27 hearing on whether or not the bankruptcy case should be dismissed.

Jones claimed the shooting, in which 20 first graders and six school employees were shot dead at the school in Newtown, Connecticut, was fabricated by gun-control advocates and mainstream media, adding to the immense pain of the parents and relatives of the victims.

InfoWars holding company, InfoW LLC, and two other media assets owned by Jones filed for Chapter 11 on April 17 after Jones and his media companies were found liable in multiple defamation lawsuits brought in Texas and Connecticut by families of the shooting victims.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Bill Berkrot)

By Dietrich Knauth


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39pMaker of Walmart, Amazon store-brand infant formulas expects shortages through rest of 2022
RE
03:39pCanada Supreme Court rules extreme intoxication can be violent crime defense
RE
03:33pIsraeli police beat mourners at funeral of slain Palestinian journalist
RE
03:31pTwitter executive changes aimed at building 'a stronger Twitter', CEO says
RE
03:29pSEC sues Florida firm that raised $410 million for IPO-linked fraud -filings
RE
03:29pSandy Hook families can resume defamation lawsuits vs InfoWars owner -attorneys
RE
03:27pInflation views tilt the Fed's way, a bit
RE
03:26pUAE de facto ruler sees Iran, Islamists as threat to ambitious Gulf safe haven
RE
03:24pIsraeli police beat mourners at funeral of slain Palestinian journalist
RE
03:15pFormer Reagan national security adviser McFarlane dies at age 84 -Washington Post
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World equities rise on bounce in U.S., European markets
2ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
3Nomura offers its first bitcoin derivatives, just as crypto markets tum..
4Alibaba Group Will Announce March Quarter 2022 and Full Fiscal Year 202..
5Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

HOT NEWS