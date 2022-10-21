Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sandy Hook families seek steep punitive damages after $1 billion Alex Jones verdict

10/21/2022 | 08:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Alex Jones faces second defamation trial over Sandy Hook claims in Connecticut

(Reuters) -Families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting on Friday asked a Connecticut judge to order Alex Jones to pay hefty punitive damages on top of nearly $1 billion a jury said the conspiracy theorist owes them for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax.

The families said in the filing that the "historic" scale of Jones' wrongdoing in the case, his "utter lack of repentance" and clear intention to continue spreading lies about them deserve the highest punishment in the court's power.

An attorney for Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

A jury awarded more than a dozen relatives of victims $965 million in compensatory damages earlier this month after a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut, not far from where a gunman killed 20 children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012.

Jones and his Infowars site claimed for years that the shooting was staged using actors as part of a government plot to seize Americans' guns. The families say they suffered a decade of harassment and death threats from people who believed the bogus claims.

The Connecticut jury found Jones and Infowars parent company Free Speech Systems LLC should also pay punitive damages, which are set to be determined by a judge after several days of hearings next month.

In their filing Friday, the families offered various methods of calculating punitive damages in similar cases. They said that by one metric, they could be entitled to $2.75 trillion based on the number of article impressions Infowars' false stories garnered.

But the plaintiffs left it to Judge Barbara Bellis to determine the appropriate amount, which they said should be the highest in her power.

Also on Friday, Jones' attorney asked Bellis to substantially reduce the verdict, saying it is "exorbitant, shocks the sense of justice and was influenced by partiality and prejudice."

The Connecticut verdict came several months after a jury in Texas awarded two Sandy Hook parents $49.3 million in damages.

A lawyer for Jones has said he will seek to cut the award substantially before it is finalized, calling it excessive under Texas law.

Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy in Texas in July, but experts are doubtful the case will allow Jones to shield his assets and avoid paying the judgments.

(Reporting by Jack Queen, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Jack Queen


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:02aSoccer-Former Japan international Kudo dies after brain surgery, aged 32
RE
10/21Australia's east braces for more heavy rain, 'life-threatening' floods
RE
10/21Thai central bank closely monitoring baht, no unusual capital flows - central bank
RE
10/21Kenya to expand trade ties with United Arab Emirates
RE
10/21Thai c.bank closely monitoring baht, no unusual capital flows - c.bank
RE
10/21Australia's Albanese, Japan's Kishida meet for defence, energy talks
RE
10/21Tropical Storm Roslyn to strengthen to hurricane near Mexican resorts
RE
10/21China reports 1,006 new COVID cases for Oct 21 vs 997 a day earlier
RE
10/21Sandy Hook families seek steep punitive damages after $1 billion Alex Jones verdict
RE
10/21Shale firms discount 'U.S. put' as inadequate to lift oil output
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden says he will veto if Republicans win Congress and try to ban abor..
2Facebook threatens to block news content over Canada's revenue-sharing ..
3S.Korean court issues arrest warrants for former security leaders over ..
4Mexican craft beer to gain ground despite soaring costs, says trade gro..
5Gold Fields acquisition target Yamana assets valued at $6-$8 billion - ..

HOT NEWS