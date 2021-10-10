Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance strikes debt deal with Credit Suisse

10/10/2021 | 03:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Liberty Steel's Sanjeev Gupta pictured in Scotland

LONDON (Reuters) - The GFG Alliance said on Sunday it had agreed a debt restructuring deal with Credit Suisse for its Australian steel and coal mining assets, and announced plans to inject 50 million pounds ($68 million) into the restart of its Rotherham electric furnace in the United Kingdom.

GFG, owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, has been scrambling to refinance its cash-starved web of businesses in steel, aluminium and energy after supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital filed for insolvency in March.

The debt restructuring for its Australia assets will allow GFG to make a "substantial upfront payment" to Greensill Bank and Credit Suisse, with the balance paid in instalments until the new maturity date of June 2023, a statement from GFG said.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse had previously disclosed some $2.3 billion worth of loans exposed to financial and litigation uncertainties within Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds, with some $1.2 billion of its assets related to GFG.

Following the cash injection into its UK steel business, Liberty Steel, production will start in October with a plan for output to reach 50,000 tonnes per month as soon as possible, the statement said.

Jeffrey S. Stein, the chief restructuring officer, said in the statement that new lenders in Europe had expressed interest in refinancing GFG's steel assets.

In Europe, GFG said it had launched a legal action against private equity firm AIP, which said it had taken control of GFG's smelter in Dunkirk, Europe's largest primary aluminium producer.

($1 = 0.7332 pounds)

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:02pGoldman cuts forecast for U.S. economic growth in 2021 and 2022
RE
03:44pSanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance strikes debt deal with Credit Suisse
RE
01:36pIndia's Reliance swoops on solar capacity as part of net zero goal
RE
01:21pFacebook will try to 'nudge' teens away from harmful content
RE
01:06pBOX OFFICE : 'No Time to Die' Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million
RE
12:27pCanada's overworked healthcare sector brace for staff shortages as vaccine mandates loom
RE
12:20pYellen confident U.S. Congress will pass minimum global corporate tax
RE
11:57aSAN FRANCISCO FED'S DALY : Too soon to say job market 'stalling'
RE
11:57aSAN FRANCISCO FED'S DALY : Too soon to say job market 'stalling'
RE
11:56aReliance Industries agrees to buy up to 40% of Sterling and Wilson Solar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says
2India's Reliance swoops on solar capacity as part of net zero goal
3Yellen confident U.S. Congress will pass minimum global corporate tax
4O'Reilly Automotive : Wall St Week Ahead-Energy price spike adds market..
5Islami Bank Bangladesh : Bogura Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited ..

HOT NEWS