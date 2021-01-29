Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sanpete Food Pantry Making a Difference

01/29/2021 | 09:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Residents of Mt. Pleasant in Sanpete County, Utah feel very fortunate to have an organization like the Sanpete Pantry, which serves 275 families in the county through its weekly meal distribution program. The Sanpete Pantry is the only food bank in the entire county, and they offer much more than just meals. Executive Director, Jeff Jarman, is a retired member of UMWA Local 1769 where he served nearly three elected terms as an officer.

The Sanpete Pantry provides weekly food distribution from their main facility in Mt. Pleasant every Wednesday and Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. In addition to a local distribution location, the pantry makes mobile food drops at Ephraim and Gunnison on a regular basis to the people of the community who are not able to travel to them to receive meals. The Pantry is in the planning process of reaching out to other areas of the county as well.

KidsPack Weekend Meal Distribution

Not only does the Sanpete Pantry offer meals on a weekly basis to the citizens of Sanpete County, they offer a KidsPack Weekend Program. The program works with local volunteers that help prepare packed meals for children to take home to serve as sustenance over the weekend until they are able to attend school and receive their two meals a day. 'There are disadvantaged children that go hungry every day, but we don't hear about them,' says Jarman. 'Public schools offer subsidized breakfast and lunch programs during school hours, but what happens to those same children on the weekends? The KidsPack program strives to bridge that gap.'

Hunger has a direct impact on a child's ability to learn, as well as their overall health later on in life. The Sanpete Pantry delivers meal packs for distribution to these children every week in an effort to help nourish their minds and bodies in preparation for learning and growing.

The Sanpete Pantry relies heavily on its community partners through donations. Since COVID-19, operating funds have increased while donations have severely dwindled. During peak employment at Deer Creek Mine, roughly 40 percent of nearly 600 employees were residing in Sanpete County. Many families and extended family members of former employees experienced layoffs, unemployment and COVID-19 related illnesses.

Donations are what keeps the people of Sanpete County fed. If you'd like to make a donation, you can do so by sending a check or stopping by the main facility at:

Sanpete Pantry
1080 Blackhawk Blvd.
Mt Pleasant, UT 84647
435-462-3006

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 14:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:38aConclusions and recommendations of the online EU-Russia Roundtable on Education in the post Covid reality
PU
09:38aDIGITAL ALLY : Announces Notable Multi-Year Order for its Body Cameras and EVO-HD In-Car System for Law Enforcement
PU
09:38aPRICER : The Nomination Committee's proposal for election of Board members
PU
09:38aBROWN FORMAN : Announces Distribution Change in Belgium and Luxembourg in 2022
PU
09:37aLIGHTSPEED DISCOVERIES : IIROC Trading Halt - LSD.H
AQ
09:37aKIDTAGIOUS ENTERTAINMENT : Announces a New Partnership With Smart Mask Technology to Launch Viracide™ Masks
BU
09:36aPAPA JOHN INTERNATIONAL : lands perfect score in LGBTQ workplace equality test
AQ
09:36aCOMERICA BANK : 's California Index Improved
PR
09:36aAnalyzing the Potential of Graph Analytics in Tackling the New Big Data Challenge | Analytics Experts at Quantzig Unveil Use Cases and Business Benefits in Their Latest Article
BU
09:35aWall Street opens lower after J&J vaccine data
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : GameStop back on the rise as Robinhood eases trading ban
2"GameStop effect" could ripple further as Wall Street eyes short squeeze candidates
3Bitcoin soars 14% after Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter
4EXCLUSIVE: U.S. oil industry seeks unusual alliance with Farm Belt to fight Biden electric vehicle agenda
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : tops forecasts as 5G lifts off

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ