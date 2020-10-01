Sansero Life Sciences : Announces Joint Study With the University of Toronto to Advance Clinical Research of Psychedelic Medications

Impact of low-dose psilocybin to pave way for potential new treatments of mental health conditions

Sansero Life Sciences, a leader in the development of psilocybin-based medicines, announced today that it has partnered with the University of Toronto to complete a preclinical study on the effects of low-dose psilocybin. The study will bring new scientific understanding to psilocybin metabolism in the mammalian body and how low-dose psilocybin affects mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety.

The research agreement between Sansero and the University of Toronto is an important step in expanding the company’s pharmaceutical product development program. Sansero is focused on developing pharmaceuticals that include a minimal effective dose (MED) of psilocybin in combination with other naturally-sourced ingredients. Sansero’s MED approach is directed to establishing a new product category that provides therapeutic benefits of psilocybin without the psychoactive effects of a flood dose.

“Our goal is to make psilocybin-based medications accessible to people who could benefit from the potentially life-changing effects of psilocybin — including people who are motivated to avoid the psychoactive effects of a flood dose,” explains Dr. Darryl Hudson, Sansero’s Chief Science Officer. “We are excited to work with the University of Toronto on this preclinical study, which will provide valuable insight into how low-doses of psilocybin can be combined effectively with additional pharmaceutical ingredients. Scientific discovery is based on collaboration, and with the University’s expert researchers working hand in hand with our lab, we can expedite development, bringing these pharmaceuticals to market in Canada and internationally as quickly as possible. For a variety of reasons, mental health is becoming a higher priority than ever before and we have confidence that the MED approach with psilocybin will bring further promising results.”

“The University’s partnership with Sansero in this preclinical study is important to deepening our knowledge of psilocybin,” said Professor Richard Bazinet of the University of Toronto’s Department of Nutritional Sciences. “Led by Dr. Adam Metherel, this study will contribute to the University’s knowledge base for a new generation of scientists as we map the metabolism and further explore the compound’s behavioral effects.”

About Sansero Life Sciences

Sansero Life Sciences is a leader in compliant cultivation, formulation, research and development of psilocybin-based therapeutic products. Sansero’s executive and advisory team has over 35 years of combined clinical and research experience in plant and human genetics, biochemistry, molecular biology and tissue culture, and over 15 years of experience developing proprietary and stable plant genetics. Sansero is dedicated to discovering natural therapies for neurological disorders and mental health conditions.

About the University of Toronto (U of T)

Founded in 1827, the University of Toronto is Canada’s leading institution of learning, discovery and knowledge. U of T is one of the world’s leading research-intensive universities, with significant impact both locally and globally. Our outstanding research scholars are committed to understanding and solving the global challenges that face us today – and generating new possibilities for the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005275/en/