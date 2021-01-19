Log in
Santa Cruz County Bank : Announces Opening of Monterey Branch

01/19/2021 | 04:52pm EST
SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank (OTC: SCZC), with assets over $1.4 billion, is a top-rated community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz County. Today the bank announced the opening of a new full-service branch at 584 Munras Street, Monterey, California.

The 584 Munras Street building, built in 1984, was purchased by the Bank in April 2020 and has undergone an extensive remodel over the past several months and is now open for business. The new branch is centrally located at the corner of Munras Avenue and Webster Street in downtown Monterey. 

In 2019, having served area clients for many years, the Bank announced its plan to open its first branch in the Salinas / Monterey region and hired Rich Aiello, SVP, Relationship Manger, to lead the effort. The new branch has been staffed with a team of well-known bankers who will serve existing clients and support the development of new relationships in Salinas, Monterey and contiguous market areas.

Santa Cruz County Bank Board Chairman and acting CEO, William J. Hansen, commented, "Our expansion into Monterey County, with the opening of our eighth full-service banking office, allows us to better serve our long-established business relationships in Monterey County and attract new business. We know the right location coupled with well-regarded and well-known bankers is the formula for success."

Rich Aiello stated, "Our Monterey team is comprised of experienced and highly-skilled bankers. Each team member has a long history of serving clients in the greater Monterey Bay region, as well as serving the community at large. We look forward to welcoming new relationships and serving the community in Monterey. We are well-positioned to help lead and support the community in the economic recovery of businesses impacted by the pandemic."

ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK
Santa Cruz County Bank was founded in 2004. It is a top-rated, locally-owned and operated, full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. The bank has eight branches – Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Santa Cruz (2), Scotts Valley, and Watsonville. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local not-for-profit organizations.

Santa Cruz County Bank stock is publicly traded on the OTC marketplace under the symbol SCZC. Stock purchase orders may be placed online, through a brokerage firm, or through Market Makers listed in the Investor Relations section of the bank's website. For more information about Santa Cruz County Bank, visit www.sccountybank.com.

