Santa Elon Hits the Binance Smart Chain, Aims to Lighten up the Christmas Season

11/26/2021 | 05:00pm EST
London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2021) - With Christmas fast approaching, people are looking to friends and family members for gifts. One blockchain-powered project that aims to lighten up the Christmas season is Santa Elon.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/105276_c828240354cb3994_001.jpg

Santa Elon Hits the Binance Smart Chain, Aims to Lighten up the Christmas

Team Santa Elon is proud to announce it's launched. It is a unique Christmas themed token built on the Binance Smart Chain. With a market cap of only $200k, token holders will receive Christmas gifts from Santa on Christmas day. Holding your tokens until Christmas day means that you are in the good book of Santa. Your reward will be in BNB and it would be credited directly into your wallet.

Where to buy Santa Elon - HOHOHO?

The process of buying $HOHOHO is simple and straightforward. Simply follow the instructions

  • Visit PancakeSwap and tick the "I Understand" box.

  • Click on "Import" and enter the amount of BNB you want to use to buy $HOHOHO

  • Click on "Connect Wallet" and proceed to link a MetaMask wallet.

  • Once you are done linking your wallet, hit on the "swap" button and you will get the $HOHOHO in your wallet.

Play-to-earn Game

The team at Santa Elon is working to develop a play-to-earn game. The game will incorporate an NFT known as Meta Santas. As with other NFT-based games, players will be able to earn NFTs and trade them on NFT marketplaces for real-world money. Players will also be able to sell their NFTs to other players. Your ability to earn these NFTs will depend on your performance and gaming skills.

Partnership with The Harmonized App:

Furthermore, there is upcoming farming pools with Harmonized App, which will allow token holders to add to liquidity and earn a high APY on their liquidity tokens. As a result of partnering with The Harmonized App, it aims to bring positive impact once the new token staking portal is functional.

Staking naturally skews the market towards a more positive purchasing power, as users are incentivized to lock their tokens up, decreasing the current circulating supply and decreasing the likelihood and number of tokens being sold on the open market. (NFA, DYOR)

Santa Elon (HOHOHO) is the only Santa themed coin that offers this unique proposition with a market cap of only $200k.

About Santa Elon

Santa Elon is a coin built on the BSC, having a market cap of only $200k. The coin rewards holders with BNB. Rewards are apportioned to token holders based on the number of token you hold. In essence, the more tokens you hold, the more BNB you will receive on Christmas day from Santa.

Santa Elon places a 10% charge on every transaction carried out on its protocol. This charge is later distributed to all token holders on Christmas day. There are other projects in the pipeline line staking, P2E, NFTs, and a gamified website.

Social Media Contacts

Telegram: https://t.me/santaelon_bsc
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HOHOHO_bsc
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/santaelonHOHOHO

Media contact

Company: Santa Elon
Contact Name: Chris Longstaff
Address: London, UK
E-mail: admin@hohohobsc.com
Website: https://www.hohohobsc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/105276


© Newsfilecorp 2021
HOT NEWS