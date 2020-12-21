Santa Goes Virtual: Hong Kong Turns to Technology to Dazzle – Online and Offline – This Christmas

Covid-19 may have altered your travel plans, but that doesn’t mean Christmas has to be cancelled! In Hong Kong, the festive season will be more innovative than ever, thanks to a magical mix of online and offline experiences.

To ensure the festive season feels unique and immersive, Hong Kong retailers, businesses and artists have tapped into technology to bring you Christmas like you’ve never seen it before.

Take a 360-degree virtual tour of Hong Kong’s festive Central Business District (CBD)

Welcome to the joyous world of Christmas Town! Part of 2020 Hong Kong WinterFest, a citywide celebration spearheaded by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, this virtual wonderland will transport you to Statue Square, a historic public space in the heart of Central.

Just like real-life Hong Kong, Christmas Town is surrounded by iconic skyscrapers and all decked out for the holidays, showcasing a towering tree and festive Christmas lodges. Adding an extra Hong Kong touch, Uncle Siu – a popular English educator known for his charming voice – leads visitors through the innovative, 360-degree online experience, where lots of fun, interactive stops await.

In this snow-kissed virtual town, you can choose your own adventure: Learn how to make festive DIY crafts, such as aromatic wreaths, ornaments, pop-up holiday cards or candle holders, via video tutorials; download holiday-themed WhatsApp stickers designed by famous Hong Kong illustrators, like Din Dong, Dustykid and Messy Desk; and tune in to beautiful Christmas carols along the way. To experience the excitement of Hong Kong’s one and only Christmas Town, all you need is a computer or mobile device.

Take a 360-degree virtual tour of Christmas Town, part of the 2020 Hong Kong WinterFest until 3 January 2021.

The world’s first “AI Butterflies Illuminating Interactive Art”

In Wan Chai, a 7-metre-tall, stained-glass butterfly and over 350 little LED butterflies have turned Lee Tung Avenue into a playground of light. Dubbed “Butterflies of Hope,” the world's first AI-powered butterfly art installation aims to inspire and uplift, reminding visitors of all the hope, love, beauty and positivity in the world.

Every afternoon, when the sun shines high in the sky, the glass installation refracts natural light onto the ground, effectively painting the boulevard with light and colour. Come evening, a music-and-light symphony takes flight as the butterflies ‘dance’ to the sound of music using artificial intelligence.

But that’s not all: The Lee Tung Avenue atrium is also home to a stunning, 12-metre-tall Christmas tree, with some powerful special effects. Combining touchless interactive technology and a special shadow projection technique, the tree projects butterflies onto the clothes of visitors – a feat of art and technology.

Enjoy the festivities at Lee Tung Avenue until 10 January 2021.

Get lost in the Asia debut of Globoscope, a light showcase from France

K11 MUSEA, a new cultural-retail destination and arts hub on the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade, has turned up the Christmas spirit this year with A Very MUSEA Christmas Village. The village spreads joy and wonderment with a roster of artistic cultural experiences, including the Asia debut of Globoscope.

Created by Collectif Coin, a renowned French art lab, the site-specific immersive light show stretches across the Bohemian Garden, a roof-top open space. A 20-minute private experience with Globoscope can be reserved to enjoy the surreal, sensory light exhibit with family or friends. It’s a sight to behold: Glowing spheres dance and swirl in choreographed light movements, while the dramatic Hong Kong skyline shines in the distance.

Adding to the festive vibes, K11 MUSEA has also dreamed up a gorgeous Christmas Forest with glistening golden trees in the mall’s atrium, not to mention a special Santa Muse Parade and a Christmas Market.

Experience A Very MUSEA Christmas Village through 3 January 2021.

“Christmas Every Day” goes high tech with virtual Santa Meet & Greets

For the past 50 years, Harbour City has marked the holiday seasons with larger-than-life Christmas installations and festive surprises. And this year is no different: Harbour City’s “Christmas Every Day” celebration once again promises unforgettable holiday memories, plus a roster of online experiences at your fingertips.

This holiday season, take a virtual tour of the incredible decorations throughout the mall and “check-in” on social media or share your Christmas wish list with Santa during a virtual Meet & Greet. For the little ones, Harbour City has created an interactive online colouring game, where children can dress up their “Monster Friends” – adorable 3D cartoon characters illustrated by Dutch artist Eva Cremers – and then watch their masterpiece come to life!

The holiday extravaganza continues in person. At the “Christmas Lighting Garden” on the Ocean Terminal Deck, you can wade through a sea of illuminated LED clovers and dandelions and enjoy the “Christmas Lighting & Music Show” every evening with the stunning Hong Kong skyline as a backdrop.

Enjoy Harbour City’s “Christmas Every Day” online and offline experiences until 3 January 2021.

