Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Santa Monica Democratic Club Votes Unanimously to Approve Resolution for Columbia Sussex to Cease Future Operations in City, as Labor Dispute with UNITE HERE Local 11 Enters Fifth Year

02/24/2021 | 12:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amidst allegations of labor violations, Santa Monica Democratic Club calls on hotel owner, Columbia Sussex, to abide by the law and sever business operations in the City of Santa Monica by December 2021

The Santa Monica Democratic Club convened last Wednesday night and voted unanimously in favor of a resolution calling on Columbia Sussex, owner and operator of the JW Marriott Le Merigot, to cease future operations in the city.

The full resolution calls on Columbia Sussex to abide by the law and orders from the National Labor Relations Board in addition to requesting that the corporation and its current management personnel “neither seek, nor accept any offer, to remain in any capacity to manage the operations” of the hotel.

"Columbia Sussex is a corporation that goes against the values that are at the heart of all our city stands for. We could not stand idly by while they continue to undermine those values...Over the past five years, Columbia Sussex and their lawyers have fought housekeepers’ attempts to stand up for fair wages, benefits and job protections at every turn. It is time for Columbia Sussex to leave to make way for a company that will respect its workers,” said Jon Katz, Santa Monica Democratic Club President

This resolution comes as JW Marriott Le Merigot workers prepare for upcoming hearings on wage claims filed in 2018 alleging violations of California wage and hour laws. The workers allege that the hotel’s burdensome workloads interfered with their ability to take rest breaks and caused some workers to work off the clock. The California Division of Labor Standards Enforcement has scheduled the hearings to begin in May for the claims against Columbia Sussex.

“You can’t always believe managers about what they say is going on inside a hotel. You have to listen to the workers. Thank you to the Democratic Club for listening and standing by us as we seek a resolution to our years-long labor dispute with Columbia Sussex,” says Nellie Ruiz, former housekeeper at JW Marriott Le Merigot.

In 2019, the Santa Monica Democratic Club supported housekeepers in successfully pushing for a city ordinance to protect housekeeping workers, to guarantee fair pay for heavy workloads and to guarantee that employers could not increase workloads in response to minimum wage increases without compensating them fairly. Housekeepers allege that managers employed by Columbia Sussex unlawfully pressured housekeepers to sign statements opposing the ordinance, leading to a settlement with the NLRB General Counsel.

The Santa Monica Democratic Club became aware that, according to JLL, Columbia Sussex has marketed the property for sale unencumbered by brand or management. The Club seeks to preserve the city’s reputation for being a community of residents with a concern for an acceptable quality of life and for a law-abiding robust business sector that provides jobs and services.

Housekeeping employees voted to unionize with UNITE HERE Local 11 in 2016, yet more than four years later remain without a first union contract.

UNITE HERE Local 11 is the union of more than 32,000 workers in hotels, restaurants, airports, sports arenas & convention centers in Southern California & Arizona.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:23aHyundai motor says global recall applies to kona ev, ioniq ev, elec city bus built between nov 2017 and march 2020
RE
12:22aTACHI S : Notice Regarding Revision of Dividend Forecast
PU
12:19aHong Kong plans lower budget deficit as economy expected to recover
RE
12:19aHyundai motor says to recall 81,701 electric cars globally
RE
12:19aHong Kong budget for fiscal 2021/22
RE
12:18aAustralian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law
RE
12:18aSULZER : Armand Sohet appointed as Sulzer's Chief Sustainability Officer
PU
12:16aKIRIN : Huawei 2020 revenue ticks up despite U.S. sanctions, chairman says
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aLeddarTech Launches PixSet, the Industry's First Full-Waveform Flash LiDAR Dataset
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Investors jolted by sinking Bitcoin, Tesla and other..
2Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns
3HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP. : HYLIION : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
4ECOPETROL S.A. : ECOPETROL S.A.: 2020 Earnings Distribution Proposal
5NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED : Australian shares fall as commodity rally loses steam

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ