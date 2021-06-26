Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals : completes series B financing and secures its leading role in innovative antibody drug discovery

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Biopharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as "Sanyou Bio" or "the Company"), a leading company in innovative antibody drug discovery, announced the closing of series B financing. This financing round was co-led by LH Ventures and Montesy Investment, and followed by Grand Mount Capital and Seeking Capital (an existing investor). After this round of financing, Zhiyin Lan, venture partner of LH Ventures, will join the Board of Directors of Sanyou Bio. Previously, Sanyou Bio obtained joint series-A funding from Haier Biomedical and Shanghai Liferiver Bio-Tech in May 2020.

Established in 2015, Sanyou Bio focuses on R&D of innovative antibody drugs. The Company's vision is to improve quality of life with innovative antibody drugs, and their mission is to empower the industry to develop any innovative antibody drug. Sanyou Bio have been continuously building a world-leading high-throughput integrated R&D platform for innovative antibody drugs, collecting technical resources to establish the largest antibody library in the world. While providing leading services, Sanyou Bio have made every effort to collaborate with their partners to develop innovative antibody drugs to meet the patients' need.

After 6 years of persistent endeavor, Sanyou Bio has established a state-of-the-art integrated R&D platform for innovative antibody drug discovery, provided hundreds of unique R&D solutions and technical services for innovative antibody drug discovery projects to more than 150 pharmaceutical companies and drug development institutions around the world, and carried out more than 10 collaborative R&D projects with more than 10 partners.

Dr. David (Guojun) Lang, CEO of Sanyou Bio, stated, "we are very grateful to our previous and new investors for their recognition and support. We will make the best use of this funding round to expand our R&D and service teams, expedite the launching process of a number of super-trillion antibody libraries, and build a world-leading modular, automated, and integrated innovative antibody drug integrated R&D service platform to overcome the difficulty of finding top-notch candidate molecules of innovative antibody drugs and clear the path from a target selection to IND application. We hope that all companies and individuals aspired to R&D of innovative antibody drugs can leverage fully with Sanyou Bio's open platform to achieve their pursuit of new drug development."

Investors' messages

Zhiyin Lan, venture partner of LH Ventures, stated, "LH Ventures commits to long-term value investment, actively promotes the innovation and growth of Chinese enterprises, and promotes industrial progresses and development. Sanyou Bio has devoted in antibody drug discovery for years, and established a comprehensive integrated R&D platform and equipped with leading competence in innovative antibody drug discovery. We are very excited to join this round of investment to assist Sanyou Bio in building a world-leading R&D service platform for innovative antibody drugs."

Yinghua Zeng, chief investment officer of Montesy Investment stated, " Montesy has focused on forefront progresses in the area of innovative antibody drugs for a long time. Sanyou Bio focuses on R&D services of innovative antibody drugs and implements dual business patterns of services plus collaborative R&D. We highly recognize the technical competence and execution efficiency of Sanyou Bio's team. We believe that Sanyou Bio can assist Chinese pharmaceutical industry and promote drug development in China."

Shanshan Zhang, president of Grand Mount Capital, stated, "Innovative antibody drugs are one of the fastest growing sectors in biopharmaceutical industry, and have long-term investment values. Sanyou Bio has devoted in innovative antibody drug R&D and services for years, has world-leading technical competence in integrated antibody drug R&D, and has been continuously strengthening the construction of its own R&D platform. We highly recognize the dedication and execution capability of Sanyou Bio's management team. As one of the investors of this funding round, we will assist Sanyou Bio for its continuous breakthrough to reach more milestones. We believe that the Company will bring huge empowerment and contribution to the whole industry of antibody drug R&D."

Cui Weng, partner of Seeking Capital, stated, "Seeking Capital has strong confidence in new drug R&D in the long-term, that's why we have invested in Sanyou Bio for three rounds. As one of the early shareholders, we have always appreciated the innovation and strategies of Sanyou Bio's core team in the antibody drug R&D field and we have witnessed its rapid growth since 2018. We will continue to firmly support the future development of Sanyou Bio and look forward to seeing Sanyou Bio's platform and technologies bringing new breakthroughs in the near future."

About LH Ventures

LH Ventures was established in 2018. The founding team has rich experience and world class skills in enabling investment. With its professional dedication to intelligent technologies and biomedical sectors, and reliance on the full layout of its ecosystem including professional incubators, USD funds and RMB funds, LH Ventures has built a competitive and differentiated VC innovation mode and achieved striking investment achievements. Several enterprises LH Ventures invested have been successfully listed in China A share and Nasdaq, with the highest IRRs ranking in the industry. Moreover, LH Ventures is also a capital investment company deeply involved in value creation. LH Ventures commits to long-term value investment across China and the United States, and has accomplished industry integration with capital, actively promoted innovation and growth of Chinese enterprises, and drove industrial progresses and development. Along with other investors, LH Ventures provides powerful support to entrepreneurs to build world-class companies together.

About Montesy Investment

Established in December 2009, Montesy Investment Holding Co., Ltd. (Montesy Investment) is an equity investment platform under Guangdong Guangrun Group Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as Guangrun Group), mainly investing in entrepreneurship projects and innovation projects in fields including pharmaceuticals, big health industry, artificial intelligence, and integrated circuit. It's business covers VC, industrial investment, and PE investment, and is an important part of the Group's industrial ecosystem. Guangrun Group owns many pharmaceutical enterprises, nutraceutical enterprises, venture capital (VC) companies, and industrial incubation bases. A subsidiary of Guangrun Group specialized in pharmaceutical manufacture and R&D successfully went IPO in China Growth Enterprise Market in 2017.

About Grand Mount Capital

Grand Mount Capital (GMC) is a dedicated healthcare venture capital firm established by state-owned capital and investment professionals in 2019. GMC's investment spans biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostics. Adhering to the strategy of "Industry participation+ capital assistance", GMC works closely with multiple healthcare conglomerates to add value to portfolio companies by providing active support in market access, collaborations, regulatory guidance, etc. GMC aims to deliver long-term and sustainable return for investors while becoming a trusted partner to entrepreneurs that aim to build great companies with breakthrough technologies.

About Seeking Capital

Established in 2017, Shanghai Seeking Capital Holding Co., Ltd. (Seeking Capital) is an innovative investment platform founded by Zhejiang University's alumni. Its shareholders include Zhejiang University's affiliated enterprises such as Insigma Group and Future Capital, CEOs of listed companies, investment professionals, industry experts and elite entrepreneurs. With "faith-of-truth spirit" entrepreneurial mindset, Seeking Capital embraces to integrate global resources of Zhejiang University, its alumni and beyond. Its investment portfolio mainly focuses on life science and healthcare, IT, and intelligent manufacturing industries. Through Seeking Capital's integrative platform, it enables collaboration between the alumni and the alma mater, and assists in industry-finance integration. Seeking Capital further fuses innovation and entrepreneurship resources to provide surging power to start-up enterprises, drives industrial transformation and upgrading, and strives to achieve a win-win situation for multiple parties.

About Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a leading international biological high-tech enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative antibody drugs.

The company is committed to establishing a leading high-quality, high-throughput, and integrated R&D and value transformation platform for innovative antibody drugs internationally, constructing a business ecosystem involving therapy, R&D, and diagnostic products and services, and cooperating with global biopharmaceutical, diagnostic, and drug R&D companies to make a new progress in the diagnosis and treatment of human diseases.

Since its establishment 6 years ago, Sanyou Bio has maintained rapid development. As of May. 2021, the company has more than 160 members in a professional team, of which the proportion of doctors and masters is more than 70%. The team has full experience in innovative drug development and industrialization. Sanyou Bio has established an integrated innovative antibody drug R&D laboratory of several thousand square meters with advanced facilities in "Shanghai Caohejing Hi-Tech Park". There are 10 major functional modules and more than 40 core technological platforms which are characterized by a series of sub-Trillion phage display antibody libraries, covering innovative antibody drug discovery, antibody engineering, in vitro and in vivo efficacy screening, antibody drug developability analysis, construction of cell lines for production, and manufacturing process development, etc.

The company is continuing to launch new technologies, new products, new services, and new scenarios of "the best quality, the fastest speed, and the highest cost performance". Friendly business cooperation relations have been established by the company with more than 150 pharmaceutical companies, drug R&D institutions, and diagnostic reagent and product development companies worldwide.

Excellence and innovation, pursuit of dreams, striving and envolving, for the benefit of patients! Sanyou Bio looks forward to jointly building a long-term collaborative growth ecosystem and a healthy society with our clients and partners.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanyou-biopharmaceuticals-completes-series-b-financing-and-secures-its-leading-role-in-innovative-antibody-drug-discovery-301320548.html

SOURCE Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals