Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sao Paulo gas decree may go to Supreme Court: Update

01/27/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brazilian oil and gas regulator ANP will ask the Brazilian Supreme Court to decide whether Sao Paulo state's decree giving it more authority over natural gas infrastructure is legal.

ANP will also bring other similar cases where it considers state laws to be challenging its authority before the court, in order to create consistency across the state gas laws being pursued by local governments.

"This decision is meant to show ANP's firm posture towards the matter and issue a warning for states that are making their laws that there will be no tolerance," said Anabal Santos Jr, executive secretary at the oil and gas independent producers association ABPIP. "The decision is important to avoid state laws from creating conflicts and uncertainty".

Under the Brazilian constitution, states regulate gas distribution pipelines to final users but federal authorities regulate overall transportation. Lawyers for ANP argue that Sao Paulo state Decree No 65.889 defining which pipelines are considered main transportation routes and which are for area distribution in the state is unconstitutional and should be struck down. They argue that under Brazil's new national gas law such definitions fall under national regulator ANP's jurisdiction.

The state decree, approved by governor Joao Doria in July 2021, created controversy in the gas industry when it was launched. Some market participants worry that if the definition of distribution pipelines is interpreted broadly enough to allow larger structures and systems to fall under state rule, it could unfairly benefit local gas distribution companies and even hinder competition for gas suppliers.

One project that could be authorized by Sao Paulo authorities under its decree is the Subida da Serra pipeline connecting the Santos port to the distribution grid. This would allow the local distribution company to purchase LNG and supply its regulated market.

By Flávia Pierry

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 22:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:54pOCEANFIRST : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:54pCybin Announces Additional Adelia Milestone Achievement
BU
05:53pApple's holiday iPhone sales surge despite supply shortages
AQ
05:52pALX Oncology Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Evorpacept for the Treatment of Patients with Gastric Cancer and Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer
GL
05:52pALX Oncology Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Evorpacept for the Treatment of Patients with Gastric Cancer and Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer
GL
05:51pPomerantz Law Firm Notifies Investors of eHealth, Inc. of a Pending Lawsuit and Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 18, 2022
PR
05:50pBYLINE BANCORP : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:49pWESTERN ALLIANCE : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:48pIntuit to Announce Second-quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on February 24
BU
05:47pRussia, U.S. keep door open to Ukraine diplomacy, but big gaps remain
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks shed gains, Treasury yields jump as Fed signals rate hikes could..
2Dollar gains as Wall Street retreats on future Fed hikes
3Analyst recommendations: Berkshire Hathaway, Intel, Microsoft, PayPal, ..
4UK investors assess Powell’s tough speech
5ARCELORMITTAL : Goldman Sachs is less optimistic

HOT NEWS