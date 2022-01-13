Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sapience Analytics Partners With HCL Technologies to Bring Enhanced Digital Workplace Solutions to Market on a Global Scale

01/13/2022 | 11:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The two technology leaders defining the future of work will collaborate in a multi-year technology development and global distribution partnership.

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sapience Analytics, a market leader in knowledge workforce management, today announced a partnership with HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, to develop and distribute technologies to support employee productivity improvement. Under the terms of the partnership, HCL will enhance and resell Sapience's knowledge workforce management solution, which has been used by more than 90 companies across the globe. 

HCL and Sapience development teams will collaborate to meet the changing needs of global enterprises by further enhancing Sapience's market-leading solution. The technology aggregates thousands of data points from every corner of the enterprise, every 15 seconds, to provide an unprecedented level of operational visibility around resource investments in people, processes and technology, for a fully automated and real-time multifaceted view of Enterprise Effort and areas for improvement. HCL plans to develop additional features and functionality on Sapience's existing platform in the form of derivative products to address new and emerging workplace needs. HCL will also integrate the technology with additional products from HCL's portfolio to extend its product roadmap and customer value, including Work from Anywhere solutions.

The enhanced technology will be offered as part of HCL Technologies' Digital Workplace Services practice, which has empowered high-performing workplaces across 130 global businesses, via improved productivity and collaboration through automation, artificial intelligence, and actionable insights to revolutionize the workplace.

The new partnership builds on an existing customer-vendor relationship Sapience and HCL have had for the past few years. "As a result of HCL's Sapience deployment within our organization and its integration with our processes, we have seen higher employee productivity, better employee work-life balance and quantifiable incremental value for our customers," said Vijay Anand Guntur, Corporate Vice President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCL Technologies. "In the new normal and beyond, as organization functions evolve and adapt, HCL is excited to partner with Sapience to help organizations assess their employees' productivity, engagement, performance and enable functional leaders to make data-driven decisions to transparently improve the productivity profile of the organization."

"With new ways of working constantly evolving, the need for advanced work analytics to better understand employee engagement, device effectiveness, productivity, and organizational capacity is critical for companies to prosper in this new world," said Brad Killinger, Sapience CEO. "We are excited to partner with HCL to help organizations worldwide leverage cutting-edge technology to support a successful workplace that is the key to growth."

About Sapience Analytics 

Sapience Analytics, founded in 2009, delivers your work data your way to amplify workplace productivity across people, processes, and technology. For permanent and contingent employees, our platform is designed to leverage work data trends to optimize the workforce. Having analyzed over one trillion work hours across many different industries, our flagship product, Sapience Vue, connects seamlessly with endpoint devices and various applications providing visibility into work patterns, employee engagement, productivity, asset management, workforce capacity, and team utilization for greater control and confidence in managing in a remote or hybrid workforce. Visit sapienceanalytics.com for more information. 

###

Sonyett Bailey                                                                                               

Director of Marketing

Sonyett.bailey@sapienceanalytics.com

PH:  +1 469-270-6484

Related Images






Image 1: Sapience Analytics



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
11:25aOpSec Introduces Greg Sim, VP Strategic Accounts and Partnerships
GL
11:25aEntertainment Industry Veteran Barbara Ford Grant Joins NEP's Virtual Studios Group To Lead New Prysm Stages Business Unit
GL
11:25aEntertainment Industry Veteran Barbara Ford Grant Joins NEP's Virtual Studios Group To Lead New Prysm Stages Business Unit
GL
11:24aBenetton scion Alessandro to take helm of family holding company
RE
11:23aBrookfield puts power lines in Brazil on the block, sources say
RE
11:23aIIROC Trading Halt - SX
AQ
11:21aVUZIX : CES Final Roundup
PU
11:21aESPRINET S P A : Investor Day, Kepler Cheuvreux
PU
11:21aNVIDIA : How Retailers Meet Tough Challenges Using NVIDIA AI
PU
11:21aOPSENS : 52-109 F2 CEO Certification
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stabilisation signs emerge after inflation palpitations
2Nokia Oyj : to deploy high performance optical backbone for WINDTRE
3ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
4China Evergrande secures payment extension as more developers race to a..
5FTSE 100 retreats from 2-year high

HOT NEWS