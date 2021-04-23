Log in
Sara Begley Wins Lifetime Achievement Award in the 2021 AZ Corporate Counsel Awards

04/23/2021 | 02:08pm EDT
PHOENIX, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies' Sara Begley, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, received a special Lifetime Achievement Award in the 2021 AZ Corporate Counsel Awards. She was also a finalist in the category of Private Company General Counsel of the Year.

Begley was recognized for the important role she plays as CopperPoint's chief legal officer. Alongside her fellow nominees, Begley was featured in the April issue of AZ Big Media and at a virtual awards event on April 22. 

"We are honored that Sara was recognized for her outstanding contributions and leadership of CopperPoint's Legal team," said Marc Schmittlein, President & CEO. "Sara has been instrumental in contributing to CopperPoint's growth and transformation and we greatly value the expertise and integrity she brings to the company, our Board of Directors, employees and customers. Sara is also an engaged community leader and sets a high standard for giving back to the local communities where we live and work. On behalf of all employees, I extend a sincere congratulations to Sara on this well-deserved recognition."

Previously, Begley has been honored with a number of awards. In 2018, she was named General Counsel of the Year by the Phoenix Business Journal and received the Ronald McDonald Charities "Heart of the House" Award the same year. In 2019, she was named one of Arizona's Most Influential Women in Business by AZ Business Magazine.

She is active within the community and serves on several boards including the board of directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona and the Arizona Property and Casualty Insurance Guaranty Fund.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a western-based super regional commercial insurance company and a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10 state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of our brokers, agents and customers. It has $5 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.5 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sara-begley-wins-lifetime-achievement-award-in-the-2021-az-corporate-counsel-awards-301276113.html

SOURCE CopperPoint Insurance Companies


© PRNewswire 2021
