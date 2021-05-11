Log in
Sara Lee Frozen Bakery : Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanuts in Pecan Pies

05/11/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
Sara Lee Frozen Bakery announced today the recall of specific lots of select Sara Lee, Chef Pierre and Devonshire pecan pies produced between March 4 and April 1, 2021, because the product may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511006245/en/

Recalled product codes (Graphic: Business Wire)

Recalled product codes (Graphic: Business Wire)

Product was distributed nationwide through food service distributors. Recalled product details are as follows and consumers who believe they have purchased recalled lot codes are urged to confirm the lot code with the place of purchase.

  • Sara Lee Individually Wrapped 4-ounce Pecan Pie slices, 24-count case SKU #5117 produced on March 5, 2021, marked with lot code #C050641C and carrying unit UPC 032100051118. Individual pie slices have a printed lot code on the top of the package.
  • Sara Lee Individually Wrapped 4-ounce Pecan Pie slices, 48-count case SKU #7144 produced on March 4 and March 11, 2021, marked with lot codes #C050631C and #C050701C and carrying unit UPC 032100051118. Individual pie slices have a printed lot code on the top of the package.
  • Chef Pierre 10” Pre-Baked Southern Pecan Pie 36-ounce, case SKU #9273 produced on March 4, 2021, marked with lot code #C040631C and carrying unit UPC 032100092739.
  • Chef Pierre 10” Pre-Baked 10-Slice Pecan Pie 36-ounce, case SKU #9375 produced on April 1, 2021, marked with lot code #C050911C and carrying unit UPC 032100093750.
  • Devonshire Bake Shop 10” Pre-Baked Southern Style Pecan Pie 36-ounce, case SKU #8994 produced on April 1, 2021, marked with lot code #C040911C and carrying unit UPC 758108399877.

There have been no reports of illness or injury to date. This recall has been initiated due to the unintentional cross-contamination of raw pecans in shells with residual peanuts during agricultural transport and storage of pecans by a supplier. Immediate steps were taken to prevent recurrence. Sara Lee Frozen Bakery is conducting this recall with the full knowledge and cooperation of the US Food and Drug Administration.

Sara Lee Frozen Bakery has instructed all impacted distributors to recall and destroy all product in market. Images of the products are attached and available at https://saraleefrozenbakery.com/foodservice/our-products/. Consumers who believe they have purchased recalled lot codes are urged to confirm the lot code with the place of purchase and ask for a full refund if the UPC and lot code matches what is listed above. Consumers with questions may contact the company via email at SaraLeeFrozenBakery@casupport.com or at 1-800-323-7117 between 10am to 6pm EST Monday through Friday.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS