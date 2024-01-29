LONDON (Reuters) - "Sex and the City" star Sarah Jessica Parker is making her debut in London's West End alongside her husband Matthew Broderick - in a play where they portray three troubled couples.

That might sound like a challenge for a husband-and-wife team, but Parker and Broderick told Reuters they enjoyed appearing together in Neil Simon's comedy "Plaza Suite".

"It's very easy to work together I find... She's so good, so that helps," Broderick said.

The couple first brought "Plaza Suite" to New York in 2020 but the curtains came down again when the COVID pandemic hit. It returned in 2022 and has now moved to London's Savoy Theatre.

"I think we understand now what it is... in the beginning it seemed daunting and potentially a catastrophe before we ever did it because there was so much to figure out together," Parker said.

"I wasn't concerned about him, I was more concerned about me. But we sort of have a language as we all do in the cast and the company. It's great, I think also especially being here it's nervous making... but to have somebody that you feel so happily reliant upon, it's made it very comforting."

Both are no strangers to the stage. Parker made her Broadway debut aged 11. "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" star Broderick has two Tony Awards and last performed in London in 2019.

The play, which opened this month and had its red-carpet gala performance on Sunday, runs until April 13.

(Reporting by Kristian Brunse; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

