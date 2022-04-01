Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sarah Palin announces run for U.S. House seat from Alaska

04/01/2022 | 09:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against New York Times, in New York City

(Reuters) - Sarah Palin, the Republican nominee for vice president in 2008, announced her run for Alaska's only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday.

It would be Palin's first run for public office since serving as John McCain's running mate in a campaign that saw Democrat Barack Obama elected president in November 2008.

"America is at a tipping point," Palin said in a statement released on her Twitter account announcing her candidacy. "As I've watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight."

"At this critical time in our nation's history, we need leaders who will combat the left's socialist, big-government, America-last agenda," she said.

Such fiery, anti-establishment rhetoric came to define Palin's vice-presidential campaign in 2008 and served as a precursor to the rise of Republican former President Donald Trump and the modern Republican Party.

Alaska's House seat became vacant after Republican Don Young died suddenly last month at age 88 after serving for more than four decades.

A website, http://www.sarahforalaska.com, was set up as of Friday evening for Palin's campaign. The home page of the site says, "Sarah Palin is running for Congress!" and seeks donations.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Dan Whitcomb and Tim Reid


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:23aSri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
RE
12:15aAustralia-India trade deal to open 'biggest economic door'
RE
12:05aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
04/01UKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
04/01Red Cross heads again for Mariupol as Russia shifts Ukraine focus
RE
04/01Red Cross heads again for Mariupol as Russia shifts Ukraine focus
RE
04/01China says not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia
RE
04/01U.S. discusses 'opportunities' for Taiwan to participate at WHO meeting
RE
04/01Camp of Ukrainians at the U.S.-Mexico border swells, as more refugees arrive
RE
04/01Camp of Ukrainians at the U.S.-Mexico border swells, as more refugees arrive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bodies and tanks mark path as Russia moves troops from Kyiv
2Brazil's Vale in advanced talks to sell Center-West system
3Sundial Growers Granted MCTO
4Lithium carbonate and spodumene concentrate pricing update
5Analysis-Big victory at Amazon gives unions promise - but no end to cha..

HOT NEWS