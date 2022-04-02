Sarah Palin says she's running for U.S. Congress

In a statement released on Twitter Friday, Palin wrote that "America is at a tipping point," adding quote "At this critical time in our nation's history, we need leaders who will combat the left's socialist, big-government, America-last agenda."

It would be Palin's first run for public office since serving as Republican John McCain's running mate in the 2008 presidential election.

They ultimately lost the election to Democrats Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

But Palin's fiery anti-establishment rhetoric, which came to define much of her 2008 campaign, ultimately set in motion the rise of Donald Trump's popularity just a few years later.

Alaska's House seat became vacant after Republican Don Young died suddenly last month at age 88, after having served for more than four decades.

A website seeking donations for Palin's campaign was set up as of Friday evening.