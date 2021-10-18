Sarah R. Berman Joins Elite Dental Partners as Vice President, General Counsel

Elite Dental Partners, one of the nation’s premier dental support organizations with 98 locally branded practices, today announced that Sarah R. Berman has joined the company as Vice President, General Counsel. In addition to her duties as general counsel, she will oversee Compliance and Human Resources.

Ms. Berman comes to Elite Dental Partners with 18 years of healthcare law experience both as an in-house counsel and as an associate with private law firms. She was most recently General Counsel – Vice President of Legal Services to Generations Healthcare Network, a provider of skilled nursing and rehabilitation services in the Chicago area. Before that she was an associate with Chicago area legal practices Brenner, Ford, Monroe & Scott and Engelberg & Hillison.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Sarah to the Elite Dental Partners team,” said Daniel D. Crowley, Executive Chairman of Elite Dental Partners. “She has wide-ranging legal and compliance experience and sound judgment to support us as we continue to expand our network of high quality dental practices.”

“It’s exciting to join a young and growing organization dedicated to supporting high quality dentistry,” Ms. Berman said. “I look forward to working closely with other members of the team to help Elite Dental Partners practices grow and prosper.”

Admitted to the Illinois State Bar in 2003, Ms. Berman received a Juris Doctor degree from Chicago Kent College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana – Champaign. She also participated in the Study Abroad Program with the University of Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain. She is a member of the Illinois Health Care Association Legal Committee and the North Shore Labor and Employment Law Counsel.

