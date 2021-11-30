Sarson Funds Releases First in Video Explainer Series on VR, Gaming and NFTs

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - Sarson Funds just announced the launch of their new video series on NFTs and the Metaverse, with the first focusing on virtual reality and gaming. Right in time for the auction of VAILIENS NFTS at NFT BZL at FTX Arena in Miami, the video explains the intersection of VR, the Metaverse, and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) more generally. Sarson Funds will be attending NFT BZL to support the VAILIENS NFT auction.

Sarson Funds releases introductory video to Virtual Reality, the Metaverse, and Gaming.

Sarson Funds believes the metaverse is the next frontier and next great investment opportunity for digital asset investors.

Sarson Funds is joining the NFT, VR, and Metaverse communities at NFT BZL in Miami on Tuesday, Nov. 30th.

About Sarson Funds:

Sarson Funds is an independent provider of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency marketing and educational services. The firm serves the Financial Professional community and their clients by providing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology educational services and investment solutions. Sarson Funds maintains a Fiduciary Standard at all times, bringing Wall Street standards for research, risk management and transparency to digital asset investing. Along with our Investment Manager and Financial Advisor partners, we believe that disruptive innovation requires a disciplined approach to risk management and education.

