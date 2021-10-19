Log in
Saskatchewan Organizations Create Co-op Training for Federal Employees

10/19/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline employees with the Government of Canada now have access to training about the co-op model, thanks to non-profit organization Co-operatives First and the Canadian Centre for the Study of Co-operatives.

Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada (ISED) contracted Co-operatives First, in partnership with the Centre, to create the Co-ops in Canada online course. ISED will share the course to help frontline staff better understand co-operatives, how they work, how they are different, and their impact on the Canadian economy.

“Research shows there is limited awareness of the co-op model,” said Audra Krueger, Executive Director of Co-operatives First. “This includes government officials and other professionals whose work may involve assisting people who want to start co-operatives. The goal of this training is to introduce those people to the basics of the model and its benefits, so they can help people set up co-ops.”

Though Co-ops in Canada was created for government employees, it is also open to the public. The free course is available in English and French and is suitable for professionals like lawyers, accountants, economic development officers, funders, and consultants.

The course is available through cooperativesfirst.com and takes approximately three to four hours to complete. Participants will receive a certificate of completion.

Media contact

Audra Krueger
Executive Director, Co-operatives First
audra@cooperativesfirst.com 

Background Information

Co-operatives First is a non-profit organization funded by Federated Co-operatives Limited and the Co-operative Retailing System. Founded in 2015, the organization provides co-op start-up resources, such as feasibility studies, business plans, and incorporation support to rural and Indigenous co-op entrepreneurs across western Canada. Our goal is to help leaders in these communities build new businesses, grow local economies, and support community development.


