Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sasol to sell stake in U.S chemicals business to LyondellBasell for $2 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/03/2020 | 04:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of LyondellBasell-Houston Refining is seen in Houston, Texas

South African petrochemicals firm Sasol said on Friday chemical company LyondellBasell Industries N.V. had agreed to acquire a 50% stake in its Lake Charles Chemical Project (LCCP) Base Chemicals Business for $2 billion.

The world's top manufacturer of motor fuel from coal has been battling high debt and lower oil and chemicals prices, prompting it to search for a partner at its U.S Base Chemicals Business and issue up to $2 billion of shares.

The agreement will see a subsidiary of LyondellBasell form a 50/50 joint venture at the LCCP Base Chemicals Business and a portion of the Lake Charles property.

"The transaction will represent a significant step towards achieving Sasol's strategic and financial objectives by materially reducing net debt, and catalysing a rapid shift towards the future Sasol strategy," the company said.

The company's total debt stood at 189.7 billion rand ($11.35 billion) for the year to June 30, exacerbated by delays and cost overruns at LCCP, prompting the resignations of its joint chief executives to restore shareholder confidence.

Sasol said net debt before lease liabilities would reduce from $10 billion to around $8 billion.

The LCCP Base Chemicals Business, which produces polyethylene and ethylene products, consists of the ethane cracker, a low density polyethylene plant and a linear low density polyethylene plant.

The value of the assets was $3.9 billion and recorded a loss of $2.3 billion for the year ended June 30, Sasol said.

The Johannesburg listed firm said it would retain ownership of the U.S Performance Chemicals Business, the legacy base chemicals assets at Lake Charles, and the remainder of the Lake Charles property.

Sasol said it expects the transaction, which is subject shareholder approval, to be completed before the end of the year.

($1 = 16.7146 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Kirsten Donovan)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.76% 39.12 Delayed Quote.-38.30%
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. 6.02% 72.24 Delayed Quote.-23.54%
SASOL LIMITED -3.39% 124.15 End-of-day quote.-59.09%
WTI -3.77% 37.008 Delayed Quote.-37.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : BEEF & SHEEP UPDATE 2nd OCTOBER 2020
PU
05:42aUK PM launches transport review to boost economy, strengthen ties
RE
05:38aUK PM launches transport review to boost economy, strengthen ties
RE
05:25aFrance's central banker sounds alarm bell over public spending
RE
05:15aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Discussion of the current state and prospects of cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
PU
04:57aGERMANY'S MAAS : No longer any way around EU sanctions against Russia in Navalny case
RE
04:45aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Během voleb došlo v budově ČSÚ k havárii (Czech only)
PU
04:40aUk transport connection review will look at air links within uk, consider fixed link between gb and n.ireland, boosting rail links to scotland
RE
04:40aBritish prime minister launches review aimed at boosting transport connections across uk
RE
04:20aWORLD BANK : Labor Mobility as a Jobs Strategy for Myanmar
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to acquire German battery assembly maker
2HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology
3RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Investment fund TPG to invest $250 million in Reliance's retai..
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : COVID-19 vaccine roll-out expected in less than 3 months in UK - The Times
5MESOBLAST LIMITED : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigatio..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group