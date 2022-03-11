Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Satellite images show bombing northwest of Kyiv

03/11/2022 | 09:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Maxar Technologies said multiple homes and buildings were on fire and widespread damage and impact craters could be seen throughout the town of Moschun, northwest of Kyiv. Reuters could not independently verify the images.

Maxar said one image showed elements of a Russian artillery battalion actively firing in a southeasterly direction, a bright muzzle flash coming from one of the guns. It said it could not confirm the battalion's targets, but that the damage observed in Moschun was about 4.3 miles southeast of the artillery deployment.

Another image showed long lines of cars carrying people trying to flee Kyiv, and another showed that fires continued to burn at Antonov Airport.

Russian forces bombarded cities across the country on Friday and appeared to be regrouping for a possible assault on Kyiv as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country had reached a "strategic turning point" in the conflict.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. -5.66% 32.52 Delayed Quote.10.13%
ON HOLDING AG -4.47% 22.02 End-of-day quote.-41.76%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52aFighting rages outside Kyiv, Ukraine says it hopes humanitarian corridors can open
RE
02:49aItaly seizes Russian oligarch Melnichenko's Sailing Yacht A
RE
02:13aJapan senior coalition lawmaker urges economic stimulus
RE
01:47aTanzania expects government spending to rise 8% in year from July
RE
01:44aUkraine humanitarian corridors, including from Mariupol, could open on Saturday -Ukraine official
RE
01:38aZambia's former president Rupiah Banda dies aged 85
RE
01:38aUk defence ministry says beyond kyiv, the cities of kharkiv, che…
RE
01:36aUk defence ministry says fighting north-west of kyiv continues w…
RE
01:13aChile's new leftist president marks political shift
RE
12:32aJailed Nicaraguan opposition leader Chamorro, brother found guilty
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine's Zelenskiy defiant as Russian forces, despite setbacks, regrou..
2Debt deadline and central bank hikes loom in Russia
3Facebook owner defends policy on calls for violence that angered Russia
4India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan
5Lawmaker calls for block on Instagram after Meta allows hate speech aga..

HOT NEWS