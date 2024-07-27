STORY: :: As California's massive Park Fire continues

to burn, satellite imagery shows its size

:: July 26, 2024

:: Maxar Technologies

:: Before

:: July 26, 2024

The fire, believed to have been started by an arsonist, has forced the evacuation of more than 4,000 residents in Butte County, about 100 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said in a statement that the man, Ronnie Dean Stout II, was jailed without bond on a Butte County judge's warrant after he was identified as the person seen pushing a flaming car into a gully on Wednesday afternoon.

By Friday evening, the fire had burned more than 239,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes as it continues to burn out of control. The satellite images include a broad overview NASA image of the fire on Friday as well as a number of closer Maxar images that focus on the fire extent and the damage to homes and land east of Chico.