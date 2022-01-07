Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Satterfield to take up post as U.S. special envoy for Horn of Africa

01/07/2022 | 02:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, David Satterfield, prepares ahead of his address to the 11th Annual International Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) Conference in Tel Aviv

(Reuters) - U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will step down from his post and David Satterfield, the outgoing U.S. ambassador to Turkey, will take up the role in coming days, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Reuters reported exclusively https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/exclusive-us-special-envoy-horn-africa-feltman-leave-post-2022-01-05 on Wednesday that Feltman, 62, would step down from his post this month after more than nine months in the job and would be replaced by Satterfield.

Blinken said that the department intended for Feltman's appointment as special envoy to be less than a year, adding that he would continue to serve in an advisory role.

Satterfield, a veteran of the U.S. Foreign Service with more than four decades of experience, has had a challenging post as U.S. ambassador in Turkey, where he navigated a strained bilateral relationship between the two NATO allies.

Turkey's increasing drone exports, most recently to Ethiopia, will be a common thread in Satterfield's old and new roles. Washington in December raised with Turkey its sales of armed drones to Ethiopia. Sources said there was mounting evidence the government used the weapons against rebel fighters.

"Ambassador Satterfield's decades of diplomatic experience and work amidst some of the world's most challenging conflicts will be instrumental in our continued effort to promote a peaceful and prosperous Horn of Africa and to advance U.S. interests in this strategic region," Blinken said.

Feltman, a veteran U.S. diplomat, assumed the post in April and quickly found himself in the middle of two major crises - Ethiopia's deepening civil war between forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the army of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, as well as a military coup in Sudan in October.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis in Washington and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.04% 533.97 Delayed Quote.0.20%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.06% 174.68 Delayed Quote.0.33%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.22% 13.8262 Delayed Quote.2.78%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:24aUK house prices rise at fastest rate since July 2007 - Halifax
RE
02:18aShimao group dollar bonds due sept 2023, feb 2024 and jan 2025 fall between 9% and 11.6%
RE
02:18aChina regulator recovers $47 billion in funds after audit review
RE
02:17aShell to continue $7 billion buyback programme 'at pace'
RE
02:15aThailand announces more coronavirus curbs after jump in cases
RE
02:05aNorway and Sweden currencies to strengthen vs euro in 2022
RE
02:04aIndonesia minister says "emergency over" on coal supply crunch -CNBC Indonesia
RE
02:04aSatterfield to take up post as U.S. special envoy for Horn of Africa
RE
02:04aAsian shares rally as investors await U.S. jobs data
RE
02:03aAsian shares rally as investors await U.S. jobs data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A year after U.S. Capitol siege, Biden blasts Trump's 'web of lies'
2Fed rate view brightens European bank stock outlook
3U.S. job growth seen accelerating in December; record job creation anti..
4A year after U.S. Capitol siege, Biden blasts Trump's 'web of lies'
5Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers

HOT NEWS