News

Saturday Quarantine Breach Investigated

Travel Cayman is currently working with the Public Health Department and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service in response to a breach of quarantine by a parent of a George Town Primary School student.

The woman was found in breach of her mandated quarantine by selling food and doing other business.

Travel Cayman continues to remind individuals quarantining at residence that they are forbidden to leave the premises or hand over any item to persons outside of their quarantine. Only persons making contactless deliveries should visit the properties.

The penalties for anyone who fails to follow this rule are up to two years in jail and a maximum KYD10,000 fine, upon conviction.

Emphasising that these requirements carry the force of law and will be strictly enforced, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson comments: 'The present breach is a very serious matter. Quarantine breaches endanger our entire community. Any failure by persons in quarantine to obey our laws and regulations will not be tolerated'.

The Deputy Governor adds: 'Our public safety and public health agencies have been working tirelessly to protect the people of the Cayman Islands from the COVID-19 virus. I thank these agencies for their swift response to today's breach of quarantine.'

Travel Cayman Director Casandra Morris states 'At this time, there is no concern for the general public. We will continue to investigate this incident with our partnering agencies.'

The Director adds, 'I strongly encourage persons who are in quarantine to take it very seriously and refrain from any action that might breach their quarantine. Along with Public Health and RCIPS, we are all working tirelessly to eradicate the spread of COVID-19 and need the active cooperation and participation of those involved. We can only protect our families, the community and the nation if those in quarantine adhere to the Regulations.'

Public Health continues to investigate and can confirm that at this point there is no cause for a public health concern.

Updated: September 18, 2021