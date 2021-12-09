Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Saucy Brew Works Announces the Brand Launch of Saucy Canna Works

12/09/2021 | 03:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Building Saucy’s lifestyle brand with a full range of products for consumers to enjoy throughout their day – Coffee, Craft Beer, and now Cannabis
  • Saucy Canna Works will launch first in Michigan, a legal recreational state, on the heels of Saucy Brew Works’ Brewpub expansion into that market
  • Saucy Canna Works is already developing expansion opportunities in other states
  • Commitment to quality products that serve a high-quality lifestyle

Saucy Brew Works today announced a joint venture partnership with Red Workshop to enter the cannabis market with their brand, Saucy Canna Works. In collaboration with manufacturing partner, One Love Labs LLC, Saucy Canna Works has developed quality cannabis products. Their corresponding assets are set to debut where approved in early 2022.

The cannabis-infused products will launch first in the state of Michigan with additional markets to follow shortly. The Saucy Canna Works’ initial product offerings will include full-spectrum cartridges, gummies, and pre-rolls.

“This is a continuation of our desire to build out our evolving and growing lifestyle brand,” stated Saucy CEO Brent Zimmerman. “We formed this Joint Venture with industry veterans, and experts in the National Cannabis space. The team is very excited about this launch and thrilled that we can now add cannabinoids into our product mix.”

Red Workshop is the consulting firm started by MedMen Co-Founders Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin. “Saucy is executing on the next stage of cannabis crossover. They [Saucy] have done a fantastic job of providing consistent, accessible craft beer, coffee and other creative products to their consumer, and are now able to provide that same consumer the cannabis products they are already seeking,” said Bierman.

About Saucy Canna Works

Consistent with its parent brand, Saucy Canna Works is firmly founded on a commitment to our people that, as a team, create consistently superior quality products. We advocate for change, give until it hurts, and push creative and scientific boundaries all while fostering a positive environment for growth.

https://www.saucycannaworks.com/

Follow us: https://www.instagram.com/saucycannaworks/

About One Love Labs

One Love Labs is a Michigan-based marijuana processing company that specializes in Hydrocarbon, CO2, and ethanol extraction. With its fully automated equipment, it produces high volumes of distillate, concentrates, gummies, chocolates, and cartridges.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:09pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.94% to Settle at $2.1284 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.49% to Settle at $2.2503 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pTransactions made under the repurchase program for HAV Group ASA
AQ
03:09pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.96% to Settle at $70.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pReckitt Introduces Dettol® Pro Solutions to Help Businesses in Australia Protect People Outside the Home
BU
03:09pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.03% to Settle at $3.8140 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pAdvent, Carlyle to consider bid for DuPont's $12 billion unit - Bloomberg News
RE
03:07pOTC : ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Begins Due Diligence on Potential Asian Acquisition With Annual Revenue Exceeding $30 Million
GL
03:07pOTC : ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Begins Due Diligence on Potential Asian Acquisition With Annual Revenue Exceeding $30 Million
GL
03:06pConnected to Culture, Inc (C2C) Invites MileagePlus Members to Donate Miles to Help Support Building Communities and Facilitating Cultural Exchanges For Children in the United States and Ghana
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar gains, equity rally stalls as caution returns
2Analyst recommendations: Biogen, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Tesla, Weibo
3Rolls-Royce limits cash burn even as long-haul recovery stutters
4Evergrande, Kaisa cut by Fitch to default after missed payment deadline..
5Factbox-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500

HOT NEWS