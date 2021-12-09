Saucy Brew Works Announces the Brand Launch of Saucy Canna Works

Saucy Brew Works today announced a joint venture partnership with Red Workshop to enter the cannabis market with their brand, Saucy Canna Works. In collaboration with manufacturing partner, One Love Labs LLC, Saucy Canna Works has developed quality cannabis products. Their corresponding assets are set to debut where approved in early 2022.

The cannabis-infused products will launch first in the state of Michigan with additional markets to follow shortly. The Saucy Canna Works’ initial product offerings will include full-spectrum cartridges, gummies, and pre-rolls.

“This is a continuation of our desire to build out our evolving and growing lifestyle brand,” stated Saucy CEO Brent Zimmerman. “We formed this Joint Venture with industry veterans, and experts in the National Cannabis space. The team is very excited about this launch and thrilled that we can now add cannabinoids into our product mix.”

Red Workshop is the consulting firm started by MedMen Co-Founders Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin. “Saucy is executing on the next stage of cannabis crossover. They [Saucy] have done a fantastic job of providing consistent, accessible craft beer, coffee and other creative products to their consumer, and are now able to provide that same consumer the cannabis products they are already seeking,” said Bierman.

About Saucy Canna Works

Consistent with its parent brand, Saucy Canna Works is firmly founded on a commitment to our people that, as a team, create consistently superior quality products. We advocate for change, give until it hurts, and push creative and scientific boundaries all while fostering a positive environment for growth.

https://www.saucycannaworks.com/

Follow us: https://www.instagram.com/saucycannaworks/

About One Love Labs

One Love Labs is a Michigan-based marijuana processing company that specializes in Hydrocarbon, CO2, and ethanol extraction. With its fully automated equipment, it produces high volumes of distillate, concentrates, gummies, chocolates, and cartridges.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005990/en/