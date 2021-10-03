Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Saudi Arabia: Remarks by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell at the press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud

10/03/2021 | 03:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Good afternoon!

This is my first official visit to Saudi Arabia, but it's already my fifth meeting with you, Minister [of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud].

This visit illustrates the positive dynamics in our relations, which are getting stronger and more comprehensive, but still a lot has to be done.

This Cooperation Arrangement, which we [just] signed is another testimony of our joint commitment to reinforce our relationship. The Agreement establishes a platform for regular consultations between the European External Action Service and the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on political, security and other issues of mutual interest.

Allow me to say that the European Union is the second biggest trading partner of Saudi Arabia and the biggest foreign direct investor. But building from this strong economic relationship, we want to go beyond economics and to widen the scope of our interaction - to make it more strategic, also on regional issues and global challenges such as the green transition, climate change or digital revolution.

There are unprecedented reforms underway in Saudi Arabia and we support this modernisation drive that we welcome very much.

We are also engaging on human rights, with the first ever Human Rights Dialogue that we held in Brussels last Monday. And we sincerely hope it will produce concrete results and will contribute to our mutual understanding.

With my partners here in Riyadh today, we discussed also regional cooperation. I welcomed and recalled European support for the normalization of relations within the family of Gulf countries.

We appreciated a lot that the Al Ula Summit put an end to the Gulf internal crisis and we welcome the recent bilateral talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

In this context, I shared my observations, as Coordinator of the JCPOA - the nuclear deal with Iran - I briefed my partners, especially the Minister, on the prospects of restarting Vienna talks about the nuclear deal with Iran - I hope soon.
We have also exchanged views about Afghanistan and discussed the situation in the neighbouring Yemen. What is happening in Yemen is a terrible tragedy for the people there and it has also impact on the whole region. We appreciate Saudi Arabia's efforts aimed at ending the fighting and I condemned the cross border attacks against the Kingdom's territory. And I also have to mention the reluctance of the Houthis in order to build a ceasefire that we have been asking for.

This morning I met United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg and I stressed our call on all actors in this conflict to fully support a peaceful settlement to the conflict. Later today I will also meet Yemeni President Mansour Hadi.

We talked certainly and unavoidably about global issues, among them the climate. I am happy that we managed to launch dialogue between the European Union and Saudi Arabia on energy, where we look at common points between our Green Deal and the Saudi Vision 2030 when it comes to renewable energy, emission reduction and carbon capture. I strongly believe that Saudi Arabia can and should lead by example in the Gulf and the wider region on these issues. Together we can make a difference for the world's climate, especially in light of the upcoming climate summit COP26. I trust that robust commitments by Saudi Arabia in Glasgow will inspire also other energy producers.

Let me conclude, Minister, with mentioning a meeting I had this morning with the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council [Nayef Falah Al Hajraf]. We are currently discussing possibilities to step up dialogue and cooperation between the two regional blocks. We already had a ministerial meeting last week in New York and I informed my partners about the intention to convene a Joint Cooperation council early next year, because this Joint Cooperation Council has not been meeting since the last six years and this is something that has to be amended. We are ready to resume negotiations of a modern, comprehensive Free Trade Agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council.

I think that such regional cooperation, in addition to robust and dynamic bilateral relations between us, can only bring benefits to our regions and to our people. And that's why I am so happy and honoured, Minister, for your invitation, for this meeting, for the signing of this Arrangement that represents the starting point of a new and more profound era in our relationship.

Thank you!

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 03 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2021 19:58:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:39pBEWI : Shareholder representing 50 per cent of shares in Jackon accepts the offer
AQ
04:32pXENON PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase 2b ‘X-TOLE' Clinical Trial of XEN1101
AQ
04:21pVMWARE : What to Know Before You Attend VMworld 2021!
PU
03:59pINFRATIL : to partner with Auckland Radiology Group
PU
03:59pSAUDI ARABIA : Remarks by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell at the press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud
PU
03:59pNEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Amadeus Basin Acquisition Completed
PU
03:43pQantas launches contest to replace small jets -sources
RE
03:40pPANNERGY : Treasury share transactions
PU
03:40pITV : Studios announces new pre-sales and unveils broad Fall Festival Drama slate
PU
03:30pACTIVE BIOTECH : Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following completion of the initial phase of the ongoing trial in the US
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bruised market eyes Treasury yields to gauge stocks' path
2OPEC meets on output increase as oil prices rally
3Leonardo S p A : Italy's Leonardo says Boeing to update 787 production ..
4Metacon : acquires 100% of the electrolysis company Water2H2 AB
5French businessman and former Olympique de Marseille chairman Tapie die..

HOT NEWS