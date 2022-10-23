Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Saudi Arabia confirms crown prince won't attend Arab summit in Algeria

10/23/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not travel to Algeria next month to attend a summit of the Arab League on medical advice, the royal court confirmed in a statement on state media on Sunday.

Doctors had advised Prince Mohammed, 37, to avoid long-haul flights that might affect his middle ear, said the royal court. It has not previously stated that the Crown Prince, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, had ear problems.

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will head the kingdom's delegation to the summit instead.

The Algerian presidency said late on Saturday that Prince Mohammed would not attend the event to be held on Nov. 1 in Algiers in compliance with a medical recommendation to avoid travel.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz, 86, named Prince Mohammed as the kingdom's prime minister in September in a move a Saudi official described as being in line with the monarch's previous delegation of duties to his son and heir, including representing the kingdom on foreign visits. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Yasmin Hussein in Cairo; Editing by Gareth Jones and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:01pBoris johnson pulls out of the tory leadership contest- the time…
RE
04:00pMORNING BID-Xi's electric
RE
03:36pSouth Africa's Ramaphosa outlines anti-graft plans after inquiry
RE
03:36pSouth Africa's Ramaphosa outlines anti-graft plans after inquiry
RE
03:32pPentagon chief tells Russia's Shoigu he rejects any Russian pretext for escalation
RE
03:06pRight-wing politician takes lead in Slovenia's presidential race
RE
03:03pSaudi Arabia confirms crown prince won't attend Arab summit in Algeria
RE
02:40pBiden wants voters to judge his energy level, not age
RE
02:03pFrance's Macron to hold talks with new Italian PM Meloni on Sunday
RE
01:49pTrump is not 'man enough' to testify in Jan. 6 probe, Pelosi says
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee unveiled
2France's Macron says there is chance for peace in Ukraine
3South Africa President Ramaphosa Welcomed Saudi Arabia, Other OPEC Coun..
4Saudi forum set to draw U.S. business leaders despite tensions
5Russian, British defence ministers discuss Ukraine in phone call

HOT NEWS