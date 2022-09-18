Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Saudi Arabia confirms one-year extension of $3 billion deposit - Pakistan central bank

09/18/2022 | 09:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank on Sunday said the Saudi Fund for Development has confirmed it will extend for one-year a $3 billion deposit currently placed in the bank's accounts since 2021.

The deposit was to mature on Dec. 5, but that has now been extended to next year, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
