Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Saudi Arabia could reach net zero target before 2060, energy minister says

10/23/2021 | 03:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's newly-announced goal to reach zero-net emissions by 2060 could be achieved earlier and would not have any adverse financial or economic impact on the world's top oil exporter, the Saudi energy minister said.

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative summit, also said most technology needed to cut emissions would mature by 2040 and that the kingdom "needs time to do things properly".

He said the world needs all sources of energy. (Reporting by Yousef Saba and Saeed Azhar in Riyadh, Maher Chmaytelli in Dubai and Marwa Rashad in London; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:21aS.AFRICA CBANK : policy will adjust if there's risk that rising inflation becomes persistent
RE
03:59aRefile - saudi energy minister says kingdom to be held accountable to targets announced about emissions
RE
03:56aSaudi energy minister says need to be attentive to energy security and sustainable economic growth
RE
03:55aSaudi oil minister says saudi to be held accountable to targets announced about emissions
RE
03:53aUae adnoc's ceo says will not allow climate action to be burden on developing nations
RE
03:50aItaly's snam ceo says we need to get amazon to start certifying net zero products
RE
03:49aSnam ceo says hopefully will define blue hydrogen at cop
RE
03:48aChina's steel group says must ensure supply, control price in volatile market
RE
03:47aSaudi energy minister says already sent ndc for emissions
RE
03:45aPragmatic approach needed for climate action, oil and gas remain important, says ADNOC CEO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead: Tech giants' earnings may be another test for marke..
2Dow posts record closing high, stocks gain for 3rd week; dollar dips
3Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Announcement Pursuant to Rule 706A of..
4Rogers family boardroom drama unlikely to impact deal to buy Shaw
5Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060

HOT NEWS