Saudi Arabia could reach net zero target before 2060, energy minister says

RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's newly-announced
goal to reach zero-net emissions by 2060 could be achieved
earlier and would not have any adverse financial or economic
impact on the world's top oil exporter, the Saudi energy
minister said.
Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud,
speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative summit, also said most
technology needed to cut emissions would mature by 2040 and that
the kingdom "needs time to do things properly".
He said the world needs all sources of energy.
(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Saeed Azhar in Riyadh, Maher
Chmaytelli in Dubai and Marwa Rashad in London; Writing by
Ghaida Ghantous
Editing by Peter Graff)