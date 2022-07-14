Saudi Arabia doubles Q2 Russian fuel oil imports for power generation

* This includes content produced in Russia, where the law
restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
* Kingdom burns Russian fuel to free up crude for exports
* Biden travels to ask Riyadh for more oil
* Russia raises supply to Asia, Africa amid Western
sanctions
MOSCOW/LONDON/DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the
world's largest oil exporter, more than doubled the amount of
Russian fuel oil it imported in the second quarter to feed power
stations to meet summer cooling demand and free up the kingdom’s
own crude for export, data showed and traders said.
Russia has been selling fuel at discounted prices after
international sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine left it
with fewer buyers. Moscow calls the war in Ukraine a "special
military operation".
The increased sales of fuel oil, used in power generation,
to Saudi Arabia show the challenge that U.S. President Joe Biden
faces as his administration seeks to isolate Russia and cut its
energy export revenues.
While many countries have banned or discouraged purchases
from Russia, China, India and several African and Middle Eastern
nations have increased imports.
Biden is due to visit Saudi Arabia later this week, when he
is expected to seek an increase in oil supply to global markets
from the kingdom to help lower oil prices that have aggravated
inflation worldwide.
There is little spare capacity for Saudi and others to
increase production in the short term. Saudi Arabia has also
maintained its cooperation with Russia in the alliance of global
producers known as OPEC+. The two are the de facto leaders of
respectively OPEC and non-OPEC producers in that group.
Data obtained by Reuters through Refinitiv Eikon ship
tracking showed Saudi Arabia imported 647,000 tonnes (48,000
barrels per day) of fuel oil from Russia via Russian and
Estonian ports in April-June this year. That was up from 320,000
tonnes in the same period a year ago.
For the full year 2021, Saudi Arabia imported 1.05 million
tonnes of Russian fuel oil.
Saudi Arabian and Russian energy ministries declined to
comment on the increased imports.
Saudi Arabia has for several years imported Russian fuel
oil, which can reduce its need to refine crude for products and
cut the amount of oil it needs to burn for power, leaving it
with more unrefined crude to sell on international markets at
higher prices.
The kingdom turns to oil to meet power needs, which
typically peak as demand for cooling rises with summer
temperatures. Some Saudi cities are far from natural gas fields
that could provide cleaner fuel for power generation.
The volume of crude burnt is about 600,000 bpd in summer
months and 300,000 bpd in winter months, figures from the Joint
Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) show. Increased use of
natural gas has reduced the amount from as much as 1 million bpd
in 2010.
HUB IN FUJAIRAH
Saudi Arabia has also imported more Russian fuel oil via the
Middle East oil hub of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates,
traders said.
Fujairah has received 1.17 million tonnes of Russian fuel
oil so far this year, according to ship tracking, compared with
0.9 million in the same period last year.
An extra 0.9 million could be delivered to Fujairah in July
alone, according to shiptracking, bringing the total to 2.1
million so far this year, exceeding the 1.64 million tonnes for
the whole of 2021.
Much of the fuel oil in Fujairah is sold there as fuel for
ships, but some of it is shipped to neighbouring countries. It
is unclear how much additional Russian fuel is flowing to Saudi
Arabia via Fujairah.
Saudi has expanded its refining capacity to 3.6 million bpd
from 2.9 million in 2017.
Its refining utilisation rates stood at 70%-73% in
April-June this year, despite output rising to above 10 million
bpd.
This compares with 75%-95% in the same periods of 2017-2019,
the last time its production was not severely reduced by output
cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and
allies (OPEC+).
Meanwhile, exports of crude and products were at or close to
an all-time high 9 million bpd in February-April, JODI figures
showed, with crude exports alone at or close to 7.3 million bpd.
