Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Saudi Arabia expands Haj to 1 million pilgrims, easing COVID curbs

04/08/2022 | 11:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
bPilgrims keeping social distance and wearing face masks, perform farewell Tawaf around the holy Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, after completing their extended Haj,

(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia will let up to 1 million people join the Haj pilgrimage this year, greatly expanding the key event to participants from outside the kingdom after two years of tight COVID restrictions, state media said on Saturday.

Pilgrims to Mecca this year must be under age 65 and fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement carried by the SPA news agency.

Participants from abroad will be allowed this year but must present a recent negative COVID PCR test, and health precautions will be observed, it said.

Last year, the kingdom limited the annual Haj, one of Islam's five main pillars, to 60,000 domestic participants, compared to the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.

Visits to the holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina for the week-long Haj, and the lesser, year-round Umrah pilgrimage, previously earned the kingdom about $12 billion a year, according to official data.

(Reporting by Yasmin Hussien and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Sandra Maler and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:14aUk military intelligence - russian ambitions to establish land c…
RE
01:13aUk military intelligence - russian air activity is expected to i…
RE
01:11aUk military intelligence - russian operations continue to focus…
RE
01:10aUk military intelligence - russia continues to hit ukrainian non…
RE
01:06aUkraine war pushes Germany to strengthen its bunker infrastructure
RE
12:54aPakistan parliament to try again on vote to oust PM Khan
RE
12:48aJapan, Philippines eye further defence cooperation at first 2+2 meeting
RE
12:40aJapan, Philippines eye further defence cooperation at first 2+2 meeting
RE
04/08British, French divers rescued in Malaysia after more than two days at sea
RE
04/08U.S. to send officials to Solomon Islands due to tensions over China security pact - FT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Benchmark Treasury yield hits 3-yr high; dollar posts weekly gain
2Ukraine demands tough global response to train station missile strike
3British, French divers rescued in Malaysia after more than two days at ..
4U.S. to send officials to Solomon Islands due to tensions over China se..
5British, French divers rescued in Malaysia after more than two days at ..

HOT NEWS