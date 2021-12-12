Saudi Arabia expects 2022 surplus after years of deficit

RIYADH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it
expected to post its first surplus in nearly a decade next year,
as it plans to restrict public spending despite a surge in oil
prices that helped to refill state coffers emptied by the
pandemic.
After an expected fiscal deficit of 2.7% of gross domestic
product this year, Riyadh estimates it will achieve a surplus of
90 billion riyals ($23.99 billion), or 2.5% of GDP, next year -
its first surplus since it a deficit after oil prices crashed in
2014.
The world's biggest oil exporter plans to spend 955 billion
riyals next year, a nearly 6% expenditure cut year on year.
Revenues this year jumped by almost 10% to 930 billion
riyals from 849 billion in 2020, driven by higher crude prices
and oil production hikes as global energy demand recovered.
The largest Arab economy suffered a deep recession last year
as the coronavirus crisis hurt its burgeoning non-oil economic
sectors, while record-low oil prices weighed on its finances,
widening the 2020 budget deficit to 11.2% of GDP.
But the economy bounced back this year as COVID-19
restrictions were eased, globally and domestically, and both oil
and non-oil revenues increased sharply year on year.
Saudi Arabia forecast 2.9% GDP growth this year followed by
7.4% growth in 2022, according to the budget document.
($1 = 3.7513 riyals)
(Reporting by Yousef Saba, Aziz El Yaakoubi, Davide Barbuscia
and Saeed Azhar, Editing by William Maclean and Barbara Lewis)