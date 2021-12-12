Saudi Arabia expects real GDP growth of 7.4% next year  budget

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia expects 7.4% economic
growth in 2022, according to its budget document, a rapid
recovery from this year when growth was tempered by the COVID-19
pandemic.
The economy is projected to grow at 2.9% in 2021, the budget
document said.
"It is about a lot of efforts that the government has done
to enable the private sector," Finance Minister Mohammed
al-Jadaan told Reuters. "Confidence is coming back, the level of
consumption is coming back at levels way beyond even 2019."
(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Saeed Azhar, Editing by William
Maclean)