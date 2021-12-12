Saudi Arabia expects real GDP growth of 7.4% next year  budget

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia expects 7.4% economic growth in 2022, according to its budget document, a rapid recovery from this year when growth was tempered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economy is projected to grow at 2.9% in 2021, the budget document said.

"It is about a lot of efforts that the government has done to enable the private sector," Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told Reuters. "Confidence is coming back, the level of consumption is coming back at levels way beyond even 2019." (Reporting by Yousef Saba and Saeed Azhar, Editing by William Maclean)