Saudi Arabia jails 11 people for laundering $2.7 billion - state TV

02/13/2022 | 04:25am EST
(Reuters) - Eleven people including nine foreigners have been sentenced to jail in Saudi Arabia on charges of laundering ten billion riyals ($2.67 billion), state TV reported on Sunday quoting a prosecution statement.

The judiciary also ordered fines and the confiscation of funds and assets from seized investment portfolios, the report added.

($1 = 3.7516 riyals)

(Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS