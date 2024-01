DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia tapped debt markets for a $12 billion, three-tranche bond issue on Monday, IFR, a capital markets publication, reported, amid strong investor demand for the debt sale.

The kingdom sold $3.25 billion, $4 billion and $4.75 billion in tenors of six, 10 and 30 years respectively. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal Editing by Chris Reese)