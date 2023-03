March 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Sunday the launch of Riyadh Air, a new national airliner that will serve more than 100 destinations, state news agency SPA said.

SPA said that Riyadh Air is expected to add $20 billion to the kingdom's non-oil GDP growth and create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs. (Reporting by Hatem Maher; Editing by Hugh Lawson)