Saudi Arabia lifts suspension of Brazil meat imports from five plants

SAO PAULO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Saudi Food and Drug
Authority (SFDA) has lifted a suspension of Brazilian meat
imports from five meatpackers imposed this month after two cases
of mad cow disease, according to Brazil's Agriculture Ministry
and a document seen by Reuters.
The SFDA document, dated Thursday, shows that the five
plants are now authorized to ship beef to Saudi Arabia.
Brazil's Agriculture Ministry confirmed to Reuters that the
Saudi government has lifted its suspension.
Brazil, the world's largest beef exporter, has seen sales to
some countries, including No. 1 customer China, halted over the
disease.
Two cases of so-called atypical mad cow disease, which
develops spontaneously and is not related to animals eating
contaminated foods, were identified in meat plants in the states
of Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais, the ministry has said.
It says it is no risk to animal or human health.
Data from the Abiec meat exporters association shows that
Saudi Arabia is the No. 9 buyer of Brazilian beef.
