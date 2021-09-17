Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Saudi Arabia lifts suspension of Brazil meat imports from five plants

09/17/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has lifted a suspension of Brazilian meat imports from five meatpackers imposed this month after two cases of mad cow disease, according to Brazil's Agriculture Ministry and a document seen by Reuters.

The SFDA document, dated Thursday, shows that the five plants are now authorized to ship beef to Saudi Arabia.

Brazil's Agriculture Ministry confirmed to Reuters that the Saudi government has lifted its suspension.

Brazil, the world's largest beef exporter, has seen sales to some countries, including No. 1 customer China, halted over the disease.

Two cases of so-called atypical mad cow disease, which develops spontaneously and is not related to animals eating contaminated foods, were identified in meat plants in the states of Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais, the ministry has said.

It says it is no risk to animal or human health.

Data from the Abiec meat exporters association shows that Saudi Arabia is the No. 9 buyer of Brazilian beef. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo in Sao Paulo Writing by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:42pU.S. probes possible insider trading at Binance - Bloomberg News
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.61% to 87.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 0.71% to $1.1727 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.69% to $1.3738 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 0.08% to 109.99 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pU.S. NTSB to probe fatal Tesla crash in Florida
RE
05:35pDogecoin Gained 2.28% to $0.240 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEthereum Lost 3.15% to $3378.01 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBitcoin Lost 0.16% to $47028.49 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pAnalysis-Torrid Moderna stock rally cools over booster shot doubts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares slide on China investment worries
2November? December? Fed's 'taper' timeline tied to volatile jobs data
3With tighter grip, Beijing sends message to Hong Kong tycoons: fall in ..
4Exclusive: Tougher EU airport slot rules trigger Asia retaliation threa..
5Banks beware, outsiders are cracking the code for finance

HOT NEWS