SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia may taper its oil supply cuts when prices reach $90-$100 a barrel, Gary Ross, CEO of Black Gold Investors and a veteran OPEC watcher, told the APPEC conference on Monday.

Saudi Arabia is widely expected to roll over a voluntary oil cut of 1 million barrels per day for a third consecutive month into October. Brent was trading above $88 on Monday.

