Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Saudi Arabia official visit to France Strengthens Cultural Ties

11/12/2021 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Official cultural visit by Saudi Arabia to France features a series of successful strategic engagements, including meetings with the French Minister of Culture and the Director-General of UNESCO

- His Highness Prince Badr addressed the UNESCO General Conference

- A new agreement signed with UNESCO further recognizes the cultural significance of ancient AlUla, building on existing cooperation between France and Saudi Arabia to enhance the destination.

PARIS, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During a week-long visit to France, His Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud, Saudi Minister of Culture, met with his counterpart Roselyne Bachelot, French Minister of Culture, Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, and several other French cultural leaders and institutions.

Prince Badr addressed the UNESCO General Conference: "We congratulate UNESCO on its seventy-fifth anniversary, which the Kingdom has been a part of since the beginning as a founder member. Saudi Arabia is committed to working with UNESCO, and its members, in the efforts to unleash the power of culture."

The day prior UNESCO and the Royal Commission for AlUla signed an agreement that will help preserve the globally significant area, enabling it to become a destination for heritage, nature, arts, and culture. It builds on an existing partnership, through which over 100 French archaeologists and experts are currently working onsite.

France and Saudi have a long history of ongoing cultural exchange. For example, fifty years ago King Khalid helped establish the Arab World Institute in Paris. In 2018, HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud made an official visit to France, meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, where a significant cultural agreement between the two countries was signed.

The Kingdom is hosting a vibrant cultural program of over 100 cultural events, initiatives, and engagements during the coming months, including Saudi Arabia's first art biennale, Ad-Diriyah Biennale, and first major international film festival, the Red Sea International Film Festival, which will feature French classics.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-arabia-official-visit-to-france-strengthens-cultural-ties-301423439.html

SOURCE Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pAllied Establishes $300 Million At-the-Market Equity Program
GL
05:59pMODN MOBI : Information Statement September 30 2021
PU
05:59pELITE DIAGNOSTIC : ELITE) Financial Results 1st Quarter ended September 30, 2021
PU
05:59pBANK OF AMERICA : report for September 30, 2021
PU
05:59pTIM S A : Fitch has affirmed TIM S.A.'s National Long-Term Rating at ‘AAA(bra)'
PU
05:59pHTML SMUGGLING SURGES : Highly evasive technique increasingly used in banking malware, targeted attacks
PU
05:57pTogo forecasts GDP growth of 6.1% in 2022
RE
05:57pSaudi Arabia official visit to France Strengthens Cultural Ties
PR
05:56pRENOVACARE : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pBLACK FRIDAY HEATED BLANKET DEALS 2021 : Top Early Flannel, Cotton, Down & More Heated Blanket Sales Listed by Save Bubble
BU
Latest news "Companies"