Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Saudi Arabia opens Umrah pilgrimage to vaccinated worshipers from abroad - SPA

08/07/2021 | 07:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will gradually begin receiving Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad for vaccinated pilgrims starting Aug. 9 after about a year and a half of not receiving overseas worshippers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state news agency (SPA) reported early on Sunday.

With a capacity that would rise to 2 million pilgrims from 60,000 pilgrims per month, Mecca and Medina will start welcoming visitors from abroad to their mosques while maintaining COVID-19 precautionary measures.

An official in the Hajj and Umrah Ministry said domestic and overseas pilgrims will have to include authorized COVID-19 vaccination certificates along with their Umrah request.

Vaccinated pilgrims from countries that Saudi Arabia includes on its entry-ban list will have to be institutionally quarantined upon arrival, the report added.

Umrah, a pilgrimage to Islam's two holiest sites that is undertaken at any time of the year, was reopened in October for domestic worshippers after it was totally upon the outbreak of the pandemic.

Islam's holiest sites' home for the second year in a row had hosted a limited-numbered, domestic Haj pilgrimage in July.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by David Gregorio and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:03aChina'S Bytedance Aims For Hong Kong IPO Despite Tech Crackdown - FT
RE
12:03aChina’s bytedance aims for hong kong ipo despite tech crackdown - ft
RE
08/07Saudi Arabia opens Umrah pilgrimage to vaccinated worshipers from abroad - SPA
RE
08/07Saudi Arabia to reopen Umrah pilgrimage to abroad pilgrims starting Aug 9 -SPA
RE
08/07Saudi arabia says to gradually receive umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad starting aug. 9 -state news agency
RE
08/07U.S. CDC Says Delivered 407,550,175 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Aug 7
RE
08/07U.s. cdc says 166,203,176 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of aug 7 versus 165,918,256 individuals as of aug 6
RE
08/07U.s. cdc says 194,346,486 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of aug 7 versus 193,764,457 individuals as of aug 6
RE
08/07U.s. cdc says administered 350,627,188 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of aug 7 versus 349,787,479 doses administered as of aug 6
RE
08/07U.s. cdc says delivered 407,550,175 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of aug 7 versus 405,102,715 doses delivered as of aug 6
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : MEDIA-Odey Asset Management s..
2WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : MEDIA-Morrisons suitor CD&R weighs counterbid - Sund..
3FRASERS GROUP PLC : Hedge fund Odey sells stake in Ryanair, IAG -Mail on Sunday
4EQUIFAX INC. : EQUIFAX : Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Health e(fx)
5CORE ONE LABS INC. : CORE ONE LABS : to Move Its Psychedelic Formulations for the Treatment of Stroke and Depr..

HOT NEWS