Saudi Arabia opens Umrah pilgrimage to vaccinated worshipers from abroad - SPA

CAIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will gradually begin
receiving Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad for vaccinated
pilgrims starting Aug. 9 after about a year and a half of not
receiving overseas worshippers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the
state news agency (SPA) reported early on Sunday.
With a capacity that would rise to 2 million pilgrims from
60,000 pilgrims per month, Mecca and Medina will start welcoming
visitors from abroad to their mosques while maintaining COVID-19
precautionary measures.
An official in the Hajj and Umrah Ministry said domestic and
overseas pilgrims will have to include authorized COVID-19
vaccination certificates along with their Umrah request.
Vaccinated pilgrims from countries that Saudi Arabia
includes on its entry-ban list will have to be institutionally
quarantined upon arrival, the report added.
Umrah, a pilgrimage to Islam's two holiest sites that is
undertaken at any time of the year, was reopened in October for
domestic worshippers after it was totally upon the outbreak of
the pandemic.
Islam's holiest sites' home for the second year in a row had
hosted a limited-numbered, domestic Haj pilgrimage in July.
(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by David Gregorio and Daniel
Wallis)