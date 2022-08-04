Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Saudi Arabia posts almost $21 billion second-quarter surplus

08/04/2022 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cars drive past the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has registered a budget surplus of nearly 78 billion riyals ($21 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, the finance ministry said on Thursday, an almost 50% rise from a year earlier, bolstered by high oil prices.

Revenue in the second quarter reached 370.37 billion riyals and expenditure was 292.46 billion, the ministry said.

"A widening in the fiscal surplus was expected in 2Q with the higher oil price and production level," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. "Government spending strengthened, though (it) still remains broadly in line with the budget plans."

Saudi Arabia has pledged to "decouple" state spending from oil price fluctuations. Its expected surplus for 2022 - which would be its first in nearly a decade - will sit in the government's current account until the government's finance committee decides how to allocate it, likely early next year.

Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told Reuters in May the surplus could go towards the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's $600 billion sovereign wealth fund, and the National Development Fund (NDF).

The excess may also go to foreign reserves at the central bank. As part of a fiscal sustainability policy, the kingdom is in the final stages of determining a floor and ceiling for reserves, as a percentage of GDP.

Oil revenue was 250.36 billion riyals, an 89% surge compared with a year before, the ministry said. That was equivalent to just over two thirds of total government revenue, while non-oil revenue was 120.00 billion riyals, a 3% increase.

The kingdom posted a first-quarter surplus of more than $15.3 billion riyals.

Spending in the first half of 2022 was up 10% compared with the first half of last year, while revenue jumped 43%, the finance ministry said.

At the end of June, the government had reserves of 318.65 billion riyals and a current account surplus of 131.45 billion.

Domestic debt rose to 604.76 billion riyals at the end of June from 558.75 at the end of 2021. External debt was down to 361.76 billion riyals from 379.26 billion in the same period.

($1 = 3.7570 riyals)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Nadine Awadalla in Dubai, and Enas Alashray and Yomna Ehab in Cairo; Editing by Alison Williams and David Holmes)

By Yousef Saba


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK PJSC -1.89% 8.83 End-of-day quote.3.52%
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY -0.22% 9.08 End-of-day quote.-10.10%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.02% 94.01 Delayed Quote.28.22%
WTI -2.60% 88.461 Delayed Quote.24.50%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30pCanada to help train Ukrainian recruits in United Kingdom - minister
RE
04:29pFormer Puerto Rican Governor arrested on bribery charges-officials
RE
04:20pJudge denies Alex Jones request for mistrial in U.S. defamation case
RE
04:18pCanada to help train Ukrainian recruits in United Kingdom - minister
RE
04:11pU.S. charges four Kentucky police officers in Breonna Taylor killing
RE
04:06pPentagon says Air Force general to become next press secretary
RE
04:05pMassive silo collapses in Beirut's explosion zone
RE
04:04pGlobal supply stress eases in July to 1-1/2 year low, NY Fed's index shows
RE
04:03pVENEZUELA OPPOSITION LEADER SENTENCED TO 8 YEARS IN PRISON : lawyer
RE
04:02pBiden to meet CEOs of GM, Carrier, Cummins on drug, tax bill
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Samsung workers in Vietnam bear brunt of slowdown in global d..
2Glencore to return $4.5 billion to shareholders
3ING's 2Q Net Profit Fell, But Beat Market Views Significantly -- Update
4Bank of England raises rates by most since 1995 even as long recession ..
5BAYER AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS