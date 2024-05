DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia posted a budget deficit of 12.387 billion riyals ($3.30 billion) in the first quarter of 2024, with oil revenues reaching 181.922 billion riyals, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

The major oil exporter posted total revenues of 293.433 billion riyals in the same quarter, while its public spending amounted to 305.820 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7505 riyals) (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Angus MacSwan)