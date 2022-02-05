Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Saudi Arabia raises March crude prices to Asia

02/05/2022 | 04:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Saudi Aramco has raised prices for all crude grades it sells to Asia in March from February, in line with market expectations.

The world's top oil exporter increased its March price for its Arab Light crude grade for Asian customers by 60 cents a barrel versus February to a premium of $2.80 a barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, Aramco said on Saturday.

March Arab Light crude to the United States was raised by 30 cents a barrel versus February to a premium of $2.45 a barrel versus ASCI (Argus Sour Crude Index).

Prices to Northwestern Europe for the same grade were set at a discount of 10 cents a barrel versus ICE Brent, an increase of $1.70 a barrel compared to February.

The producer had been expected to raise the March price for the flagship grade to Asia by 60 cents a barrel, according to a Reuters survey of seven refining sources in late January.

The price hikes reflected firm demand in Asia and stronger margins for gasoil and jet fuel.

Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average:

MARCH FEB CHANGE

SUPER LIGHT 5.45 5.15 0.30

EXTRA LIGHT 3.60 3.20 0.40

LIGHT 2.80 2.20 0.60

MEDIUM 2.75 2.05 0.70

HEAVY 1.40 0.70 0.70

UNITED STATES (versus ASCI) MARCH FEB CHANGE EXTRA LIGHT 3.80 3.50 0.30 LIGHT 2.45 2.15 0.30 MEDIUM 1.75 1.45 0.30 HEAVY 1.30 1.00 0.30 Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are setagainst ICE Brent:NW EUROPE MARCH FEB CHANGE EXTRA LIGHT +2.20 -0.10 +2.30 LIGHT -0.10 -1.80 +1.70 MEDIUM -0.90 -2.00 +1.10 HEAVY -2.60 -3.30 +0.70 Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for theMediterranean are set against ICE Brent:MEDITERRANEAN MARCH FEB CHANGE EXTRA LIGHT +2.30 +0.50 +1.80 LIGHT 0.00 -1.40 +1.40 MEDIUM -1.10 -2.00 +0.90 HEAVY -2.60 -3.00 +0.40

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Jane Wardell and Alison Williams)

By Florence Tan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.93% 92.74 Delayed Quote.16.81%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.18% 6395.824 Real-time Quote.-0.98%
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION -0.56% 58.09 Delayed Quote.1.63%
S&P GSCI GAS OIL INDEX 0.15% 769.3731 Delayed Quote.20.23%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.41% 36.9 End-of-day quote.3.07%
WTI 2.02% 91.949 Delayed Quote.16.29%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AGRI FOOD AND FOREST OF T : Informal Meeting of Agriculture Ministers, 7 and 8 February 2022 in Strasbourg
PU
05:23aJapan's daily coronavirus tally at record high - NHK
RE
05:21aMali could set new election date after review of post-coup charter
RE
05:16aMoroccan rescuers dig toward child trapped in well
RE
05:16aMoroccan rescuers dig toward child trapped in well
RE
04:38aSaudi Arabia raises March crude prices to Asia
RE
04:36aChina says U.S. tariff extension on solar products hurts new energy trade
RE
04:32aHong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases
RE
04:32aHong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases
RE
03:56aUkraine buys back GDP-linked debt as Russia tensions weigh on bonds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value
2Amazon is exploring offer for Peloton, source says; report says Nike al..
3Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'leg..
4Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high
5Minneapolis mayor suspends no-knock warrants after police killing of Bl..

HOT NEWS