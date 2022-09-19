Saudi Arabia's July crude oil exports rise to over 2-year peak

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia's July
crude oil exports gained for a second-straight month to their
highest in more than two years, data from the Joint Organisation
Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Monday.
Saudi Arabia's exports rose 2.5% to 7.38 million barrels per
day (bpd) in July - highest since April 2020 - from 7.20 million
bpd in June.
The country had raised its July crude prices for Asian
buyers to higher-than-expected levels amid concerns about tight
supply and expectations of strong demand in summer. It had also
raised its OSP for European and Mediterranean buyers, but kept
U.S. differentials unchanged.
Saudi Arabia was India's No. 3 supplier in July, and also
retained its spot as the biggest exporter to China during the
first half of the year.
Saudi production also climbed to its highest in more than
two years to 10.815 million bpd from 10.646 million bpd in the
previous month.
Saudi's domestic crude refinery throughput fell about 3% to
2.763 mln bpd in July, while oil products exports stood at 1.429
mln bpd.
Meanwhile, an internal document showed, the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) fell short
of its oil production target by 2.892 million bpd in July.
Earlier this month, OPEC and its allies led by Russia agreed
on a small oil production cut to bolster prices that have slid
on fears of an economic slowdown.
Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other OPEC
members to JODI, which publishes them on its website.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar; additional reporting by Arpan
Varghese, Swati Verma and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by
Toby Chopra and David Evans)