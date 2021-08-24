Log in
Saudi Arabia's June oil exports rise 123% to over $16 bln

08/24/2021 | 03:12am EDT
DUBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The value of Saudi Arabia's oil exports in June increased 123% to 61.5 billion riyals ($16.4 billion) from a year earlier while non-oil exports rose by around 41%, official data showed on Tuesday.

Overall exports increased by nearly 92% in June compared to a year earlier when international trade was curbed by lockdowns and travel disruptions related to the coronavirus crisis, said the General Authority for Statistics.

Oil exports accounted for 72% of total exports in June, up from 62% in June last year, it said.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, was hit hard last year as oil prices plummeted and measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic hurt its non-oil economy.

But the country's gross domestic product in the second quarter grew for the first time since the coronavirus crisis, on the back of the easing of restrictions and rebounding oil prices.

China remained Saudi Arabia's main trading partner in June, with exports there amounting to nearly 20% of total exports.

Imports from Turkey continued to be low, after an informal blockade by Saudi Arabia.

In June they fell to 5.7 million riyals from 21.8 in May, and from 712.4 million riyals in June last year. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
